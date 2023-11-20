GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working together with its national and international partners to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to build a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous world. At the heart of the 2030 Agenda are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aim to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges, including poverty, inequality and climate change.

Today, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, announced the launch of the 2023 call for proposals under the SDG Funding Program. Financial assistance will be provided to eligible recipients in the form of grants or contributions. A total of approximately $3.5 million per year for three years will be allocated for this round of funding. The expected results of this call for proposal are to fund projects that will increase public awareness of the SDGs, particularly within equity-deserving groups or individuals in vulnerable populations, as well as to measure and report on the SDGs at the community level.

This funding opportunity aims to support the federal government's implementation of the 2030 Agenda by strengthening partnerships and engagement with Canadians. Organizations are invited to apply for funding for projects that:

aim to localize SDGs in communities, to adapt, employ and monitor progress of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the local level and to measure and report on the SDGs;

increase public awareness and share best practices or lessons learned that support and enhance Canada's progress on the 2030 Agenda, particularly within equity-deserving groups and groups or individuals in vulnerable situations;

progress on the 2030 Agenda, particularly within equity-deserving groups and groups or individuals in vulnerable situations; foster new and established partnerships bridging efforts across sectors;

foster and integrate Indigenous and local knowledge into approaches and efforts; and

explore new and innovative approaches and investment for SDGs.

The call for proposals is open until January 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (PST). Applicants are encouraged to submit online. For details on how to apply, visit the grant and contribution pages.

"The Sustainable Development Goals provide us with concrete milestones that we are currently working towards to build a stronger, safer, and more inclusive Canada. The launch of the call for proposals for the Sustainable Development Funding Program is an invitation to access federal support to increase awareness and report on the SDGs at the community level. I strongly believe that by working together, we will help build a sustainable future and advance progress on the 2030 Agenda."

Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all other United Nations member states in 2015. It sets out a 15-year plan to achieve the Goals. The 2030 agenda consists of 17 goals and 169 targets.

and all other United Nations member states in 2015. It sets out a 15-year plan to achieve the Goals. The 2030 agenda consists of 17 goals and 169 targets. In 2018, the Government of Canada committed $59.8 million over 13 years to support Canada's implementation of the 2030 Agenda under the SDG Funding Program by strengthening partnerships and engagement with Canadians and to foster local and community results on the SDGs.

committed over 13 years to support implementation of the 2030 Agenda under the SDG Funding Program by strengthening partnerships and engagement with Canadians and to foster local and community results on the SDGs. Financial assistance will be provided to eligible recipients in the form of grants or contributions. Under the grants stream, the maximum level of funding will not exceed $200,000 per project (maximum of $100,000 per year), and agreements will not exceed two years in length. Under contributions, the maximum level of funding will not exceed $900,000 (maximum of $300,000 per year) and agreements will not exceed three years in length.

per project (maximum of per year), and agreements will not exceed two years in length. Under contributions, the maximum level of funding will not exceed (maximum of per year) and agreements will not exceed three years in length. To date, nearly $22 million has been allocated to 131 projects across Canada . The recipients of these funds are helping create community resources to enhance and share local-level knowledge on the SDGs.

has been allocated to 131 projects across . The recipients of these funds are helping create community resources to enhance and share local-level knowledge on the SDGs. An Application Guide for each stream is available to assist organizations to complete their submissions. Completed submissions with attachments can be submitted online through the Grants and Contributions Online Services portal, by email to [email protected] , or by mail.

