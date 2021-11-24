Government of Canada launches Call for Proposals for community projects to support seniors

Organizations are invited to apply for funding through simplified application process

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to continue to support community service organizations that help seniors stay active and engaged.

On Tuesday, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, launched the 2021–22 Call for Proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

NHSP funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and capital assistance.

Through a simplified application process, organizations are invited to submit project proposals that help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities. Senior-serving organizations will also have greater access to support in preparing their application and managing their agreement.

This year, updated national priorities for the program reflect the issues facing seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

Supporting healthy ageing Preventing elder abuse and fraud Celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion Helping seniors to age in place

The 2021–22 NHSP community-based Call for Proposals is open until December 21, 2021. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/new-horizons-seniors.html.

"As a registered nurse, I have seen first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been for seniors, from increased social isolation to reduced in-person services. That is why the New Horizons for Seniors Program is such a significant program—it gives community organizations the resources they need to turn their compassion into concrete support for seniors."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program with a goal to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 30,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $660 million .

, with a total Government of investment of more than . Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Last year, increased funding and improvements to the program resulted in the highest number of applications ever, with over 5,000 applications received.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program. The funding supports projects that:

empower seniors in their communities; and

contribute to improving seniors' health and well-being.

Seniors lead and inspire projects to make a difference in the lives of others and their communities.

The objectives of the NHSP are:

promoting volunteerism among seniors and other generations;

engaging seniors in the community through the mentoring of others;

expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse;

supporting the social participation and inclusion of seniors; and

providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

The NHSP provides seniors access to important recreational and social programs, and initiatives that reflect the current realities of seniors and senior-serving organizations. The program continues to empower and support seniors through curated program parameters, delivery and access to ensure their needs.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 30,500 projects, including projects related to COVID-19, in hundreds of communities across Canada. The total Government of Canada investment has been more than $660 million. NHSP funding supports community-based projects and pan-Canadian projects.

Community-based projects

Community-based project funding supports activities where seniors are engaged, connected and actively involved in their communities. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

As part of the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, organizations were able to apply for funding that supports the NHSP national priorities for this cycle:

Priority 1: Supporting healthy ageing

This includes:

addressing social isolation, which involves supporting seniors' digital literacy;

addressing ageism;

addressing mental health and dementia; and

developing and delivering virtual programming for the above.

Priority 2: Preventing senior abuse

This includes:

helping seniors navigate access to government benefits and providing support to file their taxes;

supporting the financial empowerment of seniors; and

introducing measures to reduce crimes and harm against seniors.

Priority 3: Celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion

This includes:

promoting intergenerational mentoring and engagement; and

serving members of the following vulnerable groups: Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, members of racialized and newcomer groups, members of LGBTQ2+ communities, low-income seniors and veterans.

Priority 4: Helping seniors to age in place

This includes:

providing practical supports to seniors to help them remain in their homes longer.

For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based projects.

Pan-Canadian projects

Pan-Canadian projects test and share best practices across the country and replicate approaches that have worked well to address seniors' issues. Project partners work together to achieve measurable results to increase the social inclusion of seniors. The objectives of collective impact projects funded through the NHSP pan-Canadian stream are to:

build the collective capacity of organizations;

improved access to information, programs and services for seniors; support action research for increasing the level of social inclusion;

innovative approaches to engage senior volunteers; and address systemic barriers that contribute to the social exclusion of seniors.

For more information, visit Funding: Pan-Canadian projects under the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

