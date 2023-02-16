GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Every year volunteers across the country dedicate their time and resources to positively impact their communities. Canada's Volunteer Awards highlight community leadership and aim to encourage Canadians from all walks of life to make a difference in their communities through volunteering, while developing innovative solutions to tackle social challenges.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, launched the call for nominations for Canada's Volunteer Awards. Individuals, not-for-profits, social enterprises or businesses can be nominated until April 26, 2023. In addition to receiving national recognition, regional award recipients can identify not-for-profit organizations to receive a $5,000 grant and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

One national award:

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award for an individual who has volunteered for at least 20 years;

Twenty regional awards:

Emerging Leader for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30;

for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30; Community Leader for individuals or groups of volunteers;

for individuals or groups of volunteers; Business Leader for businesses and social enterprises; and

for businesses and social enterprises; and Social Innovator for not-for-profit organizations and social enterprises.

One nominee will be selected per category in each of the five following regions:

Atlantic ( Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick )

and , , and ) Quebec

Ontario

Prairies ( Manitoba , Saskatchewan and Alberta )

, and ) British Columbia and the North ( Nunavut , Northwest Territories and Yukon )

Nominate an individual or group of volunteers, a not-for-profit organization, a social enterprise or a business today! For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Canada.ca/volunteer-awards.

Quotes

"Over the past few years, as Canadians faced unprecedented challenges linked to the pandemic, we have all come to appreciate even more the incredible strength and support volunteers offer to members of their community in times of need. I encourage all Canadians to nominate those who provide this critical service to others in their community so we can recognize and appreciate those who work tirelessly to better our communities."

– Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

Canada's Volunteer Awards consist of 21 awards: 20 awards at the regional level and one award at the national level.

The call for nominations is open until April 26, 2023 .

. Recipients are selected through a three-step assessment process:

1. Departmental officials screen nominations to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria.

2. Regional reviewers (volunteer representatives from across the country) assess eligible nominations based on the assessment criteria.

3. A National Advisory Committee comprising up to 15 volunteer members from various regions across Canada assesses the top-ranked nominations and advises the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on the selection of recipients.

According to Statistics Canada's 2018 General Social Survey on Giving, Volunteering and Participating, in 2018, 79% of Canadians aged 15 and older reported volunteering, dedicating approximately 5 billion hours to their volunteer activities.

