GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Every year, volunteers across the country dedicate their time and resources to positively impact their communities. Canada's Volunteer Awards highlight community leadership and aim to encourage people from across Canada to make a difference in their communities through volunteering, while developing innovative solutions to tackle social challenges.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, launched the call for nominations for the 2025 Canada's Volunteer Awards. Nominations will be accepted until May 8, 2025.

Submitting a nomination is a great way to recognize volunteers and organizations for their contributions, and to celebrate volunteerism in communities across the country. Starting today, nominations are being accepted for individuals or groups of volunteers, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises or businesses.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

One national award:

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award for an individual who has volunteered for at least 20 years

Twenty regional awards:

Emerging Leader for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30

for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 Community Leader for individuals or groups of volunteers

for individuals or groups of volunteers Business Leader for businesses and social enterprises

for businesses and social enterprises Social Innovator for not-for-profit organizations and social enterprises

One nominee will be selected per category in each of the five following regions:

Atlantic ( Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick )

and , , and ) Quebec

Ontario

Prairies ( Manitoba , Saskatchewan and Alberta )

, and ) British Columbia and the North ( Nunavut , Northwest Territories and Yukon )

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Canada.ca/volunteer-awards.

Quotes

"Volunteers play a vital role in building strong, inclusive, and connected communities across the country. Their work does not go unnoticed, and Canada's Volunteer Awards provide us an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate their efforts. If you know an outstanding volunteer, now is the time to submit a nomination so we can recognize those who make Canada a better place, from coast to coast to coast."

- The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Young people across Canada have the power to create real change. Their passion, leadership, and ideas are shaping a brighter future for all—it's truly remarkable. Their efforts and dedication matter, and we want to help celebrate them. If you know a young person making a difference, nominate them today!"

- The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Canada's Volunteer Awards consist of 21 awards: 20 awards at the regional level, and one award at the national level.

Volunteer Awards consist of 21 awards: 20 awards at the regional level, and one award at the national level. Award recipients are honoured during a ceremony held each year.

Regional award recipients can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

grant, and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant. The call for nominations is open from February 26, 2025 , to May 8, 2025 .

, to . The results of the 2024 call for nominations will be announced at a later date.

According to Statistics Canada's 2018 General Social Survey on Giving, Volunteering and Participating, 79% of Canadians aged 15 and older reported volunteering in 2018, dedicating approximately 5 billion hours to their volunteer activities.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]