MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is leading the way on the infrastructure, innovation and partnerships required to transition to electric transportation.

Today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced more than $25 million for 33 projects aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) charging availability, decarbonizing freight transportation and developing innovative technologies for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. This funding from Canada's new government will make zero-emission vehicles more practical for Canadian families and companies, encouraging innovation that will strengthen Canada's auto sector.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) contributed more than $9.7 million to 23 projects to install more than 850 EV chargers across Canada through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). These investments will make it easier for Canadians to access convenient electric vehicle charging stations at their workplaces, in public spaces, along highways and where they live in multi-unit buildings.

Additionally, NRCan contributed $8 million for six projects under the Energy Innovation Program (EIP). These projects will drive innovation in the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sectors, address real-world operational challenges for electric fleets and support the development of Canadian intellectual property.

NRCan's Green Freight Program (GFP) contributed the remaining $7.9 million for four projects, which are helping the transportation, construction and public works industry modernize their fleets, lower fuel costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By lowering operating costs and fuel consumption for freight operators, these projects are making Canadian industry more competitive and cleaner at the same time.

"We are taking bold steps to make Canada an energy superpower. Through these projects, we are delivering practical on-the-ground solutions for Quebecers with EVs and partnering with Quebec industry to drive the decarbonization of the transportation sector while strengthening our supply chains and energy independence. Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With today's announcement, we are accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles with the installation of more than 850 additional EV chargers across Canada, many of which will be in Quebec, and by empowering breakthrough Canadian technologies that improve electric vehicle performance, safety and reliability in Canada. With Green Freight funding, we are proving that clean transportation is not just for consumers, but also for commercial, industrial and municipal fleets that are transforming the economy across sectors while lowering our emissions."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) provides funding toward the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations where Canadians live, work, travel and play.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has allocated more than $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

has allocated more than in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Canadian innovation is making our freight sector more efficient and reliable with next-generation EV batteries, vehicle-to-grid charging systems and digital tools to enhance EV charging reliability.

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy. The EIP On-road Transportation Decarbonization call for proposals supports research, development and demonstration of advanced technologies for on-road transportation including zero-emission powertrains (battery–electric and hydrogen fuel cell) and innovative infrastructure to support zero-emission vehicle adoption.

The Green Freight Program (GFP) projects help four Quebec businesses purchase trucks that run on compressed and renewable natural gas, which is a reliable freight option that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fuel costs for operators.

