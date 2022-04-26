GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - All Canadians deserve a workplace free from harassment and violence. Recognizing that these behaviours persist, the Government of Canada continues to make significant investments to create safer, healthier and more supportive work environments for all federally regulated employees.

Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced the launch of the 2022 Call for Concepts for the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund, which aims to guide culture change around harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces. The fund provides $3.5 million annually to projects aimed at creating safer workplaces for employees and helping workplaces comply with Bill C-65, federal harassment and violence prevention legislation.

Specifically, the Government is helping eligible recipients to develop sector-specific tools and resources related to harassment and violence prevention, aiming at supporting behavioural changes in the workplace, and to provide guidance to workers regarding the Work Place Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations. Eligible applicants are invited to submit their project concepts by May 24, 2022 through the application webpage. Successful applicants will be invited to submit detailed project proposals. Selected projects would start in 2023, with a maximum duration of three years.

Past projects ranged from developing and delivering anti-harassment and violence training to managers and workers in the trucking sector, to providing culturally sensitive workplace harassment and violence prevention tools and resources to First Nations communities and individuals.

Supporting harassment and violence prevention projects across Canada will help make our workplaces safer and more welcoming to new and diverse employees, ensuring that everyone feels safe and valued.

Quote

"Canadian workers know how to make their workplaces safer and more welcoming for vulnerable people. We're funding projects, led by workers and vulnerable communities, to get it done—because if you're not including everyone, you're not getting the best."

– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Related Product

Backgrounder: Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund

Associated Links

On International Women's Day, Government of Canada announces program to provide $3.5 million in annual funding to prevent workplace harassment and violence - Canada.ca

Government of Canada announces coming into force of important measures to create work environments that are healthier, safer and fairer - Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-551-7558, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]