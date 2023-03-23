Candidates with knowledge of poverty-related issues or with lived experience of poverty are invited to apply

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has taken action to fight poverty, support Canadians and strengthen the economy. The results speak for themselves: Canada's overall poverty rate decreased substantially between 2015 and 2020, falling from 14.5% to 6.4%. This represents close to 2.7 million Canadians lifted out of poverty, including 782,000 children and 187,000 seniors. These are encouraging results. It is important to consider them in the context of the pandemic, during which unprecedented income support measures were put in place.

We know there is more to do meet our goals in the long term. That is why the Government of Canada established the National Advisory Council on Poverty to advise the Government on poverty reduction. Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced a call for applications for up to 10 new members for the Council. Positions include a chairperson, a member with particular responsibilities for children's issues, and general members, including those with lived experience of poverty.

Members will be chosen through an open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council selection process. This process will strive to reflect Canada's diversity in terms of gender, geography and official language representation.

The Council is mandated to:

provide advice to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on poverty reduction in Canada , including with respect to programs, funding and activities that support poverty reduction;

, including with respect to programs, funding and activities that support poverty reduction; undertake consultations with the public, including the academic community and other experts, Indigenous people, and people with lived experience of poverty;

annually submit a report on the progress made in meeting the poverty reduction targets (reducing the level of poverty by 20% by 2020 and by 50% by 2030, relative to the 2015 level) and other indicators being tracked under the Strategy; and

undertake any activity specified by the Minister.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to consult the three Notice of Appointment Opportunity posters on the Governor in Council appointments website and submit their applications online by April 14, 2023.

The Government of Canada values the knowledge and expertise of people with lived experience of poverty and has modified the application process to reduce barriers for those wishing to participate. Specifically, candidates who have lived experience of poverty applying to become a general member may submit a narrative describing their experience living in poverty, instead of submitting a curriculum vitae. Women, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minority groups are especially encouraged to apply.

"The National Advisory Council on Poverty is critical to Canada's poverty reduction efforts. The current members have provided invaluable advice over the past few years, and I look forward to working with new members toward a more equitable Canadian society."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

The National Advisory Council on Poverty consists of 8 to 10 members, who represent a range of expertise in poverty reduction or lived experience.

Members of the National Advisory Council on Poverty will serve a term of up to three years, with part-time members being required to commit about 15 to 20 days of remunerated work per year. The chairperson and the member with particular responsibilities for children's issues are full-time.

In 2018, the Government of Canada made a historic commitment toward reducing poverty through Opportunity for All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy .

made a historic commitment toward reducing poverty through . The Poverty Reduction Act legislates the National Advisory Council on Poverty to provide independent advice to the Minister on poverty reduction in Canada ; to submit an annual report on progress toward the Government's poverty reduction targets; and to continue a dialogue with Canadians on poverty.

legislates the National Advisory Council on Poverty to provide independent advice to the Minister on poverty reduction in ; to submit an annual report on progress toward the Government's poverty reduction targets; and to continue a dialogue with Canadians on poverty. The Poverty Reduction Strategy also established Canada's Official Poverty Line to measure poverty and track progress, and it includes concrete poverty reduction targets. The targets are:

Official Poverty Line to measure poverty and track progress, and it includes concrete poverty reduction targets. The targets are: a 20% reduction in poverty, relative to 2015 levels, by 2020, an objective that was reached ahead of schedule; and



a 50% reduction in poverty, relative to 2015 levels, by 2030, which is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

