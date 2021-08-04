Government of Canada is investing $15 million in two new Small Craft Harbours in Nunavut

Today in Iqaluit, Nunavut, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, provided an update on plans for two new Small Craft Harbours in Nunavut Territory, at Clyde River and Arctic Bay.

Over the next two years, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will be investing approximately $15 million on detailed design, consultants and site supervision, before beginning construction on two new small craft harbours at Arctic Bay and Clyde River, Nunavut.

Detailed design work on the two harbours is nearing completion. Each of these harbours will include a fixed wharf for larger vessels, a dredged entrance channel and basin, a breakwater, marshalling area, a sea-lift ramp, and floating wharves for small vessels. The civil engineering design contract for the Arctic Bay Small Craft Harbour was awarded to Worley Canada Services Limited and Ikpiayuk Services Limited in joint venture, and the design contract for the Clyde River Small Craft Harbour was awarded to CBCL Limited and Canadrill Limited in joint venture.

An additional significant investment will be made during the construction phase of these projects. The work at both harbours is expected to be completed by 2025.

The two new harbours at Clyde River and Arctic Bay are an integral part of the recently established Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area and the associated Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement. They support the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area through a whole-of-government approach, which was negotiated with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

Harbour infrastructure in Arctic Bay and Clyde River will be similar to the Pangnirtung Small Craft Harbour that opened in 2013. The Pangnirtung Small Craft Harbour was the first federally-operated first small craft harbour in the North, and is an essential part of the community.

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities, and the backbone of our Blue Economy. The two new harbours at Clyde River and Arctic Bay will support fisheries, transportation and so much more. Working with our partners, DFO will ensure that the designs meet the needs of these Northern communities, and the people and industries that they will serve."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The new harbours at Clyde River and Arctic Bay are key to strong communities. They will not only make communities safer - they will provide job and economic opportunities for Nunavummiut especially during the traditional fishing and boating season. The federal government is committed to working with communities in Nunavut to deliver infrastructure that improves lives and builds stronger, cleaner communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities of Canada

"Our government is continuing to work in partnership with Northern communities to support investments in critical infrastructure projects, based on their priorities. This funding will ensure the two small craft harbours meet the needs of Nunavummiut, create jobs, and protect the environment."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans, while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

