BLAINVILLE, QC, Jan. 12, 2021 CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Canadian agri-food industry has been hit hard by COVID–19. The Government of Canada has taken significant action to help the industry get through this difficult period and is committed to providing the tools it needs to be part of the economic recovery and to emerge from the crisis stronger and more competitive than before. That is why the government is working closely with agri-food businesses to help them innovate and increase their productivity, thus creating jobs.

Federal government support for Laurentides business

On behalf of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri–Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced on August 12, 2020, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) contributions totalling $10,488,913 to support the Quebec agri-food industry.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, is today highlighting a $2.6 million investment in Blainville's La Petite Bretonne for a project that will enable the business to grow and create 15 jobs.

This financial assistance from CED will help the business enhance its productivity, including through the acquisition and installation of digital production and packaging equipment, and the purchase of software and decision support systems. This contribution supports an agri-food SME in its efforts to grow and achieve its goals in transitioning to Business 4.0—key aspects in maintaining its competitiveness in a constantly changing market.

This investment is proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to the country's agri-food businesses. By assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and by fostering their growth, the government is helping to ensure that Quebec's agri-food industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

"This past year has not been easy, but entrepreneurs such as those at La Petite Bretonne have rolled up their sleeves and gotten through it. We are here to help them innovate and create good jobs. Thanks to this investment, the Blainville business will be able to enhance its productivity and competitiveness to become a major supplier in North America and Europe."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

"These investments attest to the Government of Canada's willingness to support economic development in Quebec's regions by boosting the agri-food sector in its recovery efforts. In partnership with businesses, the government is endeavouring to bolster regional economies and create good well-paying jobs in all Quebec communities."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"By helping the agri-food industry invest in equipment and devices that will enhance its performance, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitment to foster the start-up and growth of businesses that have demonstrated their know-how and capacity to innovate. Through this support, CED is also helping to create sustainable jobs and to maintain the competitiveness of an industry that is vital to the prosperity of the Canadian and Quebec economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"La Petite Bretonne is focusing on growing its manufacturing activities through technological innovation; automation is key for any business that wants to remain active and sustainable, providing better-quality and better-paying jobs. We are proud to offer locally made products, and we are very grateful to Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for enabling us to grow in a structured way."

Serge Bohec, Founder and CEO, La Petite Bretonne

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

