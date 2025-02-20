Three organizations and one SME from Sherbrooke receive a total of $8.1M in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development, adoption and commercialization of quantum technologies helps Quebec organizations to position themselves in this emerging field, while also strengthening Canada's global leadership. That is why the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Minister of National Revenue, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $8.1M in investments for Distriq ‒ Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke; the Quebec Digital and Quantum Innovation Platform (PINQ2); the Accélérateur de création d'entreprises technologiques (ACET); and Nord Quantique. The aim of these CED financial contributions is to support SMEs and NPOs in adopting, developing and commercializing quantum technologies and products based on these technologies. The financial assistance provided to these organizations is as follows:

Distriq is receiving a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $5.2M to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for DevTeQ, the shared laboratory situated in Espace Quantique 1, making equipment available to businesses to develop quantum technologies. Officially designated in February 2022, Distriq ‒ Quantum Innovation Zone, the main driver of Quebec's quantum ecosystem, is a world-class centre funded by, among others, the Government of Quebec , combining research, incubation, financing and industrial development to attract international talent and businesses, while also accelerating quantum activities and making Sherbrooke a sustainable, attractive innovation hub.

is receiving a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $435,000 to strengthen its ability to support the creation and launch of businesses that develop, enable or adopt quantum technologies. Founded in 2011, the ACET is an NPO affiliated with the Université de Sherbrooke. This designated business incubator in the Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke has a mission to generate, facilitate and accelerate the creation and launch of innovative technology businesses. CED's assistance will focus, among other things, on the professional fees of external coaches, the incubator's promotional activities, fees to access technology development platforms for entrepreneurs, and employee salaries and benefits. For its part, Nord Quantique is receiving a repayable contribution of $1.8M to establish an assembly laboratory to manufacture quantum computers. Founded in 2020 out of the Institut quantique de l'Université de Sherbrooke, Nord Quantique is a young SME specializing in the correction of quantum errors. The business has a mission to develop and manufacture the first reliable, efficient quantum computer that will be useful in several fields of application. CED's assistance makes it possible to acquire dilution refrigerators and quantum control electronics and supports other related costs.

To support Canada's quantum sector and consolidate the country's position among the leaders in this growing field, the Government of Canada has implemented a National Quantum Strategy. The goal of the Strategy is to help Canadian businesses adopt quantum technologies so they can position themselves in this emerging field and generate economic benefits for the entire community.

Quotes

"With the University, its technology business accelerators and its young talent, Sherbrooke's quantum technology ecosystem is the envy of the entire world. Our government is determined to strengthen Canada's global leadership in this emerging sector—and Sherbrooke is a major hub of expertise in the area. All my congratulations to Distriq, PINQ2, the ACET and Nord Quantique: Your work has the potential to develop new medications, among other things, and to find climate change solutions more quickly."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Minister of National Revenue

"Quebec and Canada are taking their place in the economy of the future, and our government is here to support them. The projects by Distriq, PINQ2, the ACET and Nord Quantique will transform our economy, ensure our long‍-‍term growth and shape our competitiveness for the future. By boosting innovation in this way, we are helping not only to ensure Quebec's SMEs and organizations are well positioned, but also to strengthen our global leadership in this emerging area. Congratulations to these Sherbrooke organizations on their promising projects!"

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Support for Regional Quantum Innovation initiative, which will make it possible to invest strategically up to 2028 to help SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies. This aligns with the Government of Canada's National Quantum Strategy.

National Quantum Strategy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

