CED provides a total of $2,320,000 in financial contributions to Export Outaouais to pursue its mandate and to Soudure Marc Marine for its growth project.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses and organizations so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $2,320,000 in contributions.

Details on CED's financial support are as follows:

$1,750,000 is being granted to Soudure Marc Marine (Réparations Marines Marc Inc.), a business specializing in the manufacture of metal structures and metalwork, for a project to expand its facilities and acquire equipment.

is being granted to (Réparations Marines Marc Inc.), a business specializing in the manufacture of metal structures and metalwork, for a project to expand its facilities and acquire equipment. $570,000 is being provided to the Chambre de commerce de Gatineau to enable Export Outaouais to pursue its mandate to offer mentoring services to Outaouais region businesses on diversifying export markets.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Supporting the growth and innovation of our local businesses is essential to ensure the Outaouais region's economic prosperity. Thanks to these investments, we are enabling Soudure Marc Marine to modernize its facilities and the Chambre de commerce de Gatineau to continue to guide businesses towards new markets. This funding will make it possible to not only strengthen the Outaouais region's competitiveness, but also create quality jobs and dynamize our local economy. Promoting innovation and economic growth in all regions across the country is a priority for our government."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Helping businesses get off the ground, grow and innovate so they can strengthen their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is a core priority for us. That is why our government is renewing its support for organizations whose success is raising the profile not just of the Outaouais region, but of the Canadian economy as a whole. We are proud to assist Quebec and Canadian SMEs by helping them become the primary actors in the economy of tomorrow."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The Outaouais region is full of visionary entrepreneurs and local talent. These contributions from CED will help Soudure Marc Marine and the Chambre de commerce de Gatineau to grow, innovate, and strengthen the Outaouais economy, providing meaningful support for sustainable and inclusive development."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

Quick facts

Connected with the Chambre de Commerce de Gatineau , Export Outaouais has a mandate as a regional export promotion organization (ORPEX) to mentor businesses on their export objectives. The support for Export Outaouais (Chambre de commerce de Gatineau ) was included in an announcement on January 30, 2025 , on an investment of over $19M to boost the ORPEX organizations.

, Export Outaouais has a mandate as a regional export promotion organization (ORPEX) to mentor businesses on their export objectives. The support for Export Outaouais (Chambre de commerce de ) was included in an announcement on , on an investment of over to boost the ORPEX organizations. CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and works closely with community players so that its support complements existing measures.

and works closely with community players so that its support complements existing measures. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

