OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Tushara Williams, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, effective September 2, 2025.

Eric Costen, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Health, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, effective September 2, 2025.

