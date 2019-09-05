Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Port of Prince Rupert to move goods to market

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced major investments for three projects to increase capacity at the Port of Prince Rupert and move Canadian goods to international markets.

The three projects totaling $153.7 million are part of the Government's long-term strategy of a stronger West Coast trade gateway. They will have substantial impact on the region's economy and are expected to create 3,100 jobs during construction.

The first project, led by the Prince Rupert Port Authority, is the building of a double-track bridge across the Zanardi Rapids. It will increase rail capacity on key rail routes and accommodate growth in imports and exports at the Port of Prince Rupert while allowing trains to arrive and depart simultaneously across the expanded Zanardi Bridge.

The second project will provide additional rail capacity and reduce rail congestion to better serve the bulk and container facilities on Ridley Island. It will contribute to the development of a hub to transfer shipments from one mode of transportation to another, which will improve the effectiveness of the supply chain for Canadian producers.

The third project, led by the Metlakatla Development Corporation, will develop land for import and export logistics facilities strategically located near the Fairview Terminal and a container yard. These facilities will provide capacity adjacent to the Port from which to load and unload 175,000 twenty-foot containers [equivalent to more than 66,000 railcars] per year, increasing the region's trade growth and Port of Prince Rupert's overall efficiency. Work includes clearing the site, and building roads, electrical and communications systems, water main installation, sanitary treatment facilities, and storm drainage.

Expanding capacity at the Port of Prince Rupert, including making better use of the Ridley Island area strengthens economic prospects for the middle class by supporting immediate trade diversification and increases exports to Asian markets.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by improving our trade and transportation corridors. These three projects are part of the Government's long-term strategy of a stronger West Coast trade gateway. We're supporting the efficient movement of goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulating economic growth, creating quality middle-class jobs, and ensuring that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. The Port of Prince Rupert handled 26.7 million tonnes in 2018, including a record 1 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containerized freight. This was a 12 per cent increase from 2017. It is the fourth busiest Canadian Port Authority in terms of tonnage, and the third busiest in terms of containers.

handled 26.7 million tonnes in 2018, including a record 1 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containerized freight. This was a 12 per cent increase from 2017. It is the fourth busiest Canadian Port Authority in terms of tonnage, and the third busiest in terms of containers. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

