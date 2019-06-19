Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Pointe aux Basques terminal in Sept-Îles

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a significant investment of $6.6 million aimed at improving the infrastructure of the Pointe aux Basques terminal, which will support the long-term extensive development of the mining industry and help local businesses to compete and ship Canadian goods to international markets. The project will also support the economy of the Lower North Shore region by bringing the main terminal back into operation for the marine service that supplies the region.

The project is aimed at rehabilitating the Pointe aux Basques terminal. The planned work includes building a retaining wall along the entire length of the existing wharf and extending the wharf length by approximately 220 metres. This work will expand the offer of service in the transit of goods by increasing the capacity of the terminal.

This investment should have a significant impact on the local economy and employment, by creating approximately 200 direct and indirect jobs related to the federal contribution.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, funding projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and increase new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

In 2017, total international merchandise trade amounted to $1.1 trillion . The United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner, with $703 billion in trade, accounting for 63.5 per cent of total Canadian trade in 2017. Trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) has grown by 9.5 percent since 2015 to $183.7 billion in 2017. Trade with Europe has grown by 8.7 per cent since 2015 to $107.9 billion in 2017.

. continues to be top trade partner, with in trade, accounting for 63.5 per cent of total Canadian trade in 2017. Trade with (excluding the ) has grown by 9.5 percent since 2015 to in 2017. Trade with has grown by 8.7 per cent since 2015 to in 2017. The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

