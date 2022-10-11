The Association de l'Agrotourisme et du Tourisme Gourmand du Québec (AATGQ) receives nearly $150,000 from CED to develop its tourism offer in the agri‑tourism and food tourism sector.

OKA, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint‑Léonard–Saint‑Michel, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $149,596 non‑repayable contribution for the Association de l'Agrotourisme et du Tourisme Gourmand du Québec.

This non-profit organization, which is also a recognized sectoral tourism association, is made up of some 220 member businesses—producers, artisan processors, restaurant owners and innkeepers—that operate in the agri‑tourism and food tourism sector, providing 400 services and activities throughout the various regions of Quebec. CED's support will allow the Association de l'Agrotourisme et du Tourisme Gourmand du Québec to offer customized support to its members so that they can adapt their services to the current context by positioning themselves to promote green, sustainable tourism.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from all around the world. Our government continues to be there for tourism businesses and organizations to ensure their recovery. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to support them, something that particularly pleases my colleague Pascale St‑Onge, Minister responsible for CED. With this support, the Association de l'agrotourisme et du tourisme gourmand du Québec will be able to look to the future by providing its members with tangible, customized support."

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint‑Léonard–Saint‑Michel

"Tourism remains one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We are working with businesses and organizations during this difficult time, keeping safety as our top priority and ensuring that businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adjust so that they can safely welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic and build an economy that will benefit everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector has recovered as well."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and

Associate Minister of Finance

"Food tourism is a key sector in the tourism industry, with over 2,000 diverse and dynamic businesses that showcase local agriculture, land and products to visitors from Quebec and around the world. Specifically, the funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions will allow us to help a cohort of 25 businesses adopt good practices for sustainable development; on a broader level, we will also be able to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and adequately equip our entire sector in this regard. This project will therefore generate tangible short‑and medium‑term benefits for all businesses and stakeholders in our sector. We are very proud of CED's contribution to the development of sustainable food tourism in Quebec."

Odette Chaput, Director of the Association de l'Agrotourisme et du Tourisme Gourmand du Québec

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED assists businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec as they prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard‑Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]