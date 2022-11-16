PRINCE RUPERT, BC , Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's supply chains at Canadian ports so Canadians get what they need. The 2022 Fall Economic Statement builds on investments to build an economy that works for all Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of nearly $75 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund to increase capacity at the Port of Prince Rupert. With Trigon Pacific Terminals Limited's contribution, the total combined investment in the project would be $163.1 million.

The funding will support the construction of a second berth at the Port of Prince Rupert terminal. This second berth will help reduce congestion, and increase the port's capacity to export products for green energy and other clean commodities. This project will also increase the capacity of the trade corridor linking the Port of Prince Rupert to Western Canada.

The Government of Canada is investing in efficient trade corridors to help Canada compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep our supply chains competitive. This represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"Being North America's closest port to Asia, the Port of Prince Rupert is critical to keeping Canada's supply chains strong. By investing nearly $75 million in the construction of a second berth at the Port of Prince Rupert, we are meeting the recommendations from the Supply Chain Task Force to help reduce Port congestion. This investment also builds on our commitments in the Government's Fall Economic Statement released earlier this month to help build an economy that works for Canadians."

"National Trade Corridors Fund support of Trigon's B2BC second berth project will enable us to increase our terminal's export capacity and accelerate our diversification into green energy exports, while also strengthening B.C.'s northern corridor supply chain. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for helping to make this a reality."

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated.

. Under this program, a total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

