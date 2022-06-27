Government of Canada invests in the expansion of the Port of Oshawa

OSHAWA, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's trade corridors, which support our supply chains, help grow our economy and ensure its recovery, and create good, middle-class jobs.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced close to $14 million for an export expansion project at the Port of Oshawa. As the recipient, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority is contributing $16 million, representing a total investment of almost $30 million.

With this investment, new infrastructure will be built to modernize operations in the port's main area and position it for growth. Other improvements planned at the port include expanding marine infrastructure, upgrading storage and container terminals, as well as extending and paving roads in the harbour. This project will also increase grain exports and improve the fluidity of deliveries.

The Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep Canadian supply chains competitive.

"This project represents a major opportunity to increase capacity to import and export goods in and out of Ontario through the Port of Oshawa. By supporting the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, we will improve the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks and keep Canadian supply chains competitive."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced.

. Under this program, a total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced. Budget 2022 proposed $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks.

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across transportation networks. Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

