Government of Canada invests in research about climate change and transportation infrastructure in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, August 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing the northern transportation system supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, ensures greater connectivity for Northerners, increases its resilience to a changing climate, and ensures that it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of over $4.7 million for two projects led by the Royal Military College of Canada to study the effects and impacts of climate change on transportation corridors and infrastructure in the Northwest Territories.

The results of the first project will inform future transportation design best practices and have broad benefits that can apply to all northern communities.

The second project will assess the overall performance of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway at key locations, and will provide data on infrastructure performance in light of climate change. The study will also analyze future climate scenarios to develop a toolkit and best practices to support northern transportation infrastructure.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for Canada by creating an estimated 70 full time jobs during the studies.

Projects in the North receiving funding are supporting northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and/or social development in Canada's three territories.

The projects are also addressing the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's territorial North, such as access to markets, economic opportunities, communities and essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, and federal Crown Corporations and Agencies are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

"Our Government has demonstrated a clear commitment to the North. The resiliency of our transportation system is critical to our economic growth and social development. These projects will address the impacts of climate change on Northern transportation and improve safety for communities in the Northwest Territories."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Transportation is a lifeline for Northern communities and for economic development in Canada's Arctic. By finding ways to make our infrastructure more resilient, we are improving transportation safety and reliability."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Infrastructure development is more costly in the territorial North than in southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season. To improve and expand infrastructure in the northern regions of Canada , Budget 2019 increased the allocation of the National Trade Corridors Fund to Arctic and northern regions by up to $400 million over eight years, starting in 2020–21, bringing the total allocation to these regions to $800 million.

, Budget 2019 increased the allocation of the National Trade Corridors Fund to Arctic and northern regions by up to $400 million over eight years, starting in 2020–21, bringing the total allocation to these regions to $800 million. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

