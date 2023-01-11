Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and Réseau des SADC et CAE receive a total of $40M in financial assistance from CED.

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $40 million in investments in the Tourism Small Business Assistance Project led by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and the Réseau des SADC et CAE. This project aims to support small tourism businesses to help them adapt or develop their products and services by seizing opportunities arising out of the recovery.

CED's support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable small tourism businesses to implement investment projects to adapt or develop their products and services based on their clients' needs. Details of the financial assistance for the two organizations are as follows:

The FCCQ is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $20 million to grant funding to chambers of commerce in urban areas based on the needs of tourism businesses within their territories. Founded in 1909, the FCCQ is a major, diverse network of Quebec businesspeople and businesses that includes 123 chambers of commerce and 1100 corporate members. It represents over 45,000 businesses operating across all sectors of the economy throughout Quebec .

to grant funding to chambers of commerce in urban areas based on the needs of tourism businesses within their territories. Founded in 1909, the FCCQ is a major, diverse network of businesspeople and businesses that includes 123 chambers of commerce and 1100 corporate members. It represents over 45,000 businesses operating across all sectors of the economy throughout . For its part, the Réseau is receiving a non–repayable contribution of $20 million , redistributed to the SADCs (Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités) and CAEs (Centres d'aide aux entreprises) to help rural tourism businesses in their communities. The SADCs and CAEs are non-profit organizations that have been working for over 40 years to develop Quebec's regional economies. The Réseau includes 57 SADCs and 10 CAEs. Each year, they help and fund over 10,000 businesses and more than 1500 local projects.

These two projects complement actions taken by other partners to support a tourism industry greatly affected by the consequences of the pandemic.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID–19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Tourism businesses and organizations are key players in ensuring the economic vitality of our regions and local workers. Thanks to the $40 million in support announced today, the FCCQ and Réseau des SADC et CAE will enable small businesses in the industry better equip themselves and enhance their offering for the upcoming tourism seasons. Our assistance represents an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so they can all discover the best tourism experiences Quebec and Canada have to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Canadian tourism continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID–19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, while making safety an absolute priority. The Tourism Relief Fund enables businesses to adapt to welcome back guests in complete safety. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that will benefit all. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are very pleased to work in synergy with the FCCQ to deploy the Tourism Small Business Assistance Project across all regions of Quebec. The 67 SADCs and CAEs in our network have been key players in supporting the tourism industry during the pandemic, and we are proud today to also contribute to its recovery. We thank Minister St–Onge and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for this project that is important for the economic vitality of our regions."

Vallier Daigle, President, Réseau des SADC et CAE

"We are proud to put the strength of our network of 123 chambers of commerce at the service of economic development in the tourism industry. With this funding, the Tourism Small Business Assistance Project is being created to provide support that complements what the tourism ecosystem is already proposing in the different regions across Quebec. A synergy that will greatly enhance recovery efforts already under way."

Charles Milliard, President and CEO, FCCQ

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

