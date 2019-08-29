Government of Canada invests in rail safety improvements in Saskatchewan

REGINA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe by improving rail safety and increasing public education, awareness, and confidence in Canada's rail transportation system.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced $3.4 million to support more than twenty projects that will improve rail safety in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $2.8 million for infrastructure and grade-crossing improvements in Saskatchewan in 2019-2020 under the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

The Government's commitment to rail safety includes many possible improvements along rail lines and at road-rail grade crossings. The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides funding for flashing lights, bells and gates; innovative technologies; research and studies; closures of grade crossings that present safety concerns; and initiatives to raise education and awareness aimed at reducing railway-grade crossing collisions and trespassing incidents on railway property.



The Rail Safety Improvement Program is an essential component of the Government of Canada's commitment to improving rail safety. Over the last four years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $72 million to promote rail safety.

Canadian Safety Train Express Inc. will also receive $645,000 for a three-year project to work with schools, community groups, and other stakeholders throughout Saskatchewan to educate citizen about railway safety and awareness using a real train and education tools. The funds will also be used for outreach initiatives, promotional awareness and public education campaigns on rail safety.

"Our Government takes railway safety very seriously. Investing in safer train crossings will help to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities – making our communities here in Saskatchewan safer places to live, raise families and travel through."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and

Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana

"Rail safety is my top priority. We have taken many steps to strengthen rail safety and will continue working on ways to make our railway system safer for Canadians. Our renewed commitment to the Rail Safety Improvement Program demonstrates our dedication to modernizing the railway system so that Canada continues to have one of the safest rail systems in the world."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Grade crossing and trespassing accidents still cause the most rail-related deaths and serious injuries in Canada . The Government of Canada is committed to reducing the number of these accidents by taking appropriate action as required.

. The Government of is committed to reducing the number of these accidents by taking appropriate action as required. Transport Canada is taking action to implement recommendations from the 2018 Railway Safety Act Review report, including improving grade crossing safety and safer interactions of people and trains. Today's investment complements our efforts to bring together a broader range of partners to work with us to find ways to reduce largely preventable deaths and injuries at grade crossings due to trespassing.

