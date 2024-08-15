Gatineau business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Qeen Biotechnologies Inc. This CED assistance will enable the SME to increase its production capacity and implement a commercialization strategy.

Qeen Biotechnologies is a start-up in the biomedical sector. It provides bacteriophage R&D and manufacturing services; bacteriophages are treatments to replace antibiotics for patients who no longer respond to traditional medicines. CED's support will make it possible to acquire and install equipment, make leasehold improvements, and conduct marketing activities, including participating in conferences and trade fairs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on such organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

"Our government is committed to investing to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Qeen Biotechnologies will be able to increase its production capacity and realize its full potential. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs, by helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can build a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

"Helping businesses so they can bring an important technology to Canadians is a priority for our government. I am delighted with CED's support for Qeen Biotechnologies, whose important work will translate into positive impacts in the Outaouais region and across the country."

"Antimicrobial resistance constitutes one of the most critical global health challenges of our time. Qeen Biotechnologies is dedicated to providing effective therapeutic solutions to combat these potentially fatal infections. The financial support from DEC will enable us to enhance public health and sustain the efficacy of medical advancements. As the sole Canadian GMP-certified facility for the production of bacteriophages, we are uniquely positioned to contribute significantly to this vital effort."

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

