Government of Canada invests in projects to improve supply chain efficiency for Canadian airlines across the country

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's trade corridors, which support our supply chains, help grow our economy and ensure its recovery, while creating good, middle-class jobs.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced close to $105 million for three new projects with NAV CANADA under the National Trade Corridors Fund. These projects will help improve supply chain efficiency for Canadian airlines across the country.

The Government of Canada will contribute:

Up to $39.2 million to provide new technology to improve the reliability, safety, and performance of Canada's air transportation system, especially in the event of extreme weather and in remote communities. NAV CANADA will contribute $59.7 million toward the project, for a total investment of $98.9 million .

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and to keep Canadian supply chains competitive and resilient. It represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. Our government, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains now and into the future. These three NAV CANADA projects will improve the efficiency and flow of air cargo in Canada by reducing bottlenecks at the major hubs which cause delays across the entire aviation network. A more efficient movement of goods is beneficial to Canada's economy and to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"We are very proud of the key role we play, in partnership with our industry partners, to keep Canada's skies safe. These important investments will accelerate innovation and deliver significant safety, environmental and economic benefits through a seamless, space-enabled, digitally enhanced air navigation system to address future growth in air travel and provide greater value to Canadians."

Raymond G. Bohn

President and CEO, NAV CANADA

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced.

. Under this program, a total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced. Budget 2022 proposes $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks.

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks. Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

