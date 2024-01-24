Government of Canada invests in projects in Quebec to improve supply chains

QUEBEC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains support economic growth.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of over $2.6 million for two projects in Quebec under the National Trade Corridors Fund. The digital project and study selected for investment intend to harness data and technological solutions to generate supply chain efficiencies along key Canadian trade corridors.

The Government of Canada will contribute:

Up to $2.6 million to the Centre interuniversitaire de recherche en analyse des organisations (CIRANO) to implement a data science and knowledge transfer hub for trade and intermodal transportation in the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes Corridor.

Up to $50 000 to CargoM to implement an automated tool to identify available indoor and outdoor storage spaces in the Greater Montreal area which will improve fluidity and reduce supply chain congestion in the Port of Montreal area.

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, promote economic growth and enhance opportunities for businesses to expand into global markets.

These investments are long-term commitments to work with stakeholders on important infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"Strong supply chains are an important part of keeping the cost of life affordable to Canadians. Technological innovation will help make supply chains more efficient and more resilient. With these investments, we're making sure crucial knowledge and information can be shared and acted on for the benefit of Canadian consumers, workers and businesses."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"Eliminating bottlenecks in the supply chain has a direct impact on Canadians' cost of living. By implementing a science-based approach and sharing information about how to reduce congestion in our key trade corridors, these projects will help ensure Canadians get the goods they need, when they need them, at a fair price."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

