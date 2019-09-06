Government of Canada Invests in Permanent Supportive Housing for Vulnerable Citizens in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Johns South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $1.15M financial commitment from the federal government for the construction of a new building that will feature 20 units of permanent supportive housing to serve single women and men, seniors, indigenous populations, veterans and individuals with mental health and addictions issues.

This significant undertaking is made possible thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of several other partners, namely, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the City of St. John's, the Penney Family, Fortis Inc., Trades NL, the Fry Foundation, the Patten Family, Rotary Club of St. John's Northwest and others.

The residents of The Salvation Army Ches Penney Centre of Hope, a project by The Salvation Army, will have full access to a wide range of wrap around supports. The services provided will include a food bank and feeding program, addictions counseling, a nurse practitioner, social workers, chiropractic and orthopedic care, barbers, education and training, emergency services, correctional services and housing support workers.

The Salvation Army offers a variety of services and programs throughout the province of Newfoundland & Labrador. These activities are motivated by a belief that each individual possesses an inherent worth and dignity. It is the goal of The Salvation Army to restore dignity and hope in the lives of those they serve through these programs as they experience times of need.

Quotes

"The Salvation Army Centre of Hope has been serving St. John's and the surrounding community for years. Now, thanks to investments from our government and our partners, they have a modern new home. The new supportive housing units in the Centre of Hope will make a real difference in our community. It will give our most vulnerable citizens access to services and support, and most importantly give them a place to call home." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Johns South—Mount Pearl

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is proud to be a contributing partner in the Salvation Army Centre of Hope project. The Centre promises to offer more than a roof over one's head. From hot meals to an on-site social worker, it will provide options, support services and most importantly, offer hope to those availing of their services." – The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"It is through a culture of collaboration with all levels of government, businesses and residents that we can support the good work of the Salvation Army. The City is pleased to be a partner in this project which aligns with our 10-year affordable housing strategy 2019-2028, to produce, protect and promote affordable housing for the people of St. John's." – Mayor Danny Breen, City of St .John's

"This is another great day for The Salvation Army and our province. It's empowering for us to know that the federal government takes these steps with us. We are grateful for the partnership we have with government and the unwavering support of all our donors and community partners in helping us bring this project to fruition. Together we are strengthening our communities and helping to build a brighter future for those who find themselves without a place to call home." – Major Rene Loveless, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations & Development, The Salvation Army, Newfoundland and Labrador Division

Quick Facts

Universal design will be applied to all of the units and four units will be accessible.

The project aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 42.4% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

Between 2012-2014, the Salvation Army was awarded $294,918 and, between 2014-2019, the Salvation Army was awarded $174,356 for a total of $469,274 in Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) funding for the Salvation Army Center of Hope building.

and, between 2014-2019, the Salvation Army was awarded for a total of in Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) funding for the Salvation Army Center of Hope building. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Catherine Léger, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 514-475-5165, cleger@cmhc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

