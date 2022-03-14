O-I Canada Corp. is receiving $3.5 million in financial assistance from CED. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) O-I Canada Corp. (O-I) manufactures a diverse range of glass containers for the beer, alcoholic beverage, wine and spirits, and food industries. To facilitate the modernization of O-I's Montréal plant, the Government of Canada is granting the company a repayable contribution of $3.5M.

This funding was announced today by the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs and Minister of Crown‑Indigenous Relations. This contribution will facilitate the business in enhancing its productivity and increasing the use of recycled glass (cullet).

O-I Canada Corp. is a branch of U.S.-based O-I Glass Inc., one of the world's leading producers and recyclers of glass products. It plans to acquire digital production equipment to increase the amount of recycled glass introduced into the production line at its Montréal plant and diversify production. This expansion project will enable up to 75,000 tonnes a year of cullet and glass to be diverted from landfill sites.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"We have made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. We are making strategic investments in clean technologies, among other things, to create quality jobs and stimulate the economy. By helping businesses such as O‑I Canada Corp. to become more innovative and by supporting the development of greener technologies and products, together we will build a cleaner, more prosperous future."

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage businesses to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while also enhancing their competitive advantages and future prospects. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint—part of our economic recovery plan—is helping to build healthier communities."

"Our facility has produced high-quality, sustainable glass packaging in Quebec since 1905. Our family of proud glassmakers includes second- and third-generation employees who support us in our vision to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of glass packaging. Our partnership with CED will bring transformative innovations to our glassmaking capabilities that will heighten our sustainability ambitions for generations to come."

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place since the start of February confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

