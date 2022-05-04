Saint-Ambroise business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-AMBROISE, QC, May 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Les Ateliers de fabrication du Saguenay. This CED support will enable the business to increase both its productivity and production capacity.

Les Ateliers de fabrication du Saguenay specialize in designing and manufacturing steel and aluminum products for the agriculture, railway, and industrial sectors. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the innovative manufacturing business excels in the production of agricultural equipment for conditioning and packaging garden produce. The project supported by CED involves acquiring a state-of-the-art digital-command plasma cutting table and peripheral production equipment such as a horizontal folding machine and a milling machine.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"SMEs are at the core of innovation and economic growth in our communities and supporting them is a priority in our government's economic recovery plan. We are helping them grow by bolstering their efforts to make the digital shift. I am therefore delighted that our government is supporting Les Ateliers de fabrication du Saguenay's project aimed at acquiring state-of-the-art machinery. This contribution will surely enable the business to enhance its performance and give a major boost to Saint‑Ambroise's economic vitality. Without a doubt, our entire economy will benefit from the success and spinoffs of its project."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Acquiring this new equipment is enabling us to continue with the technological and digital shift we began a few years ago and thus ensure our business will grow sustainably by increasing both our productivity and our efficiency. In the current economic situation, CED's financial assistance represents a considerable boost that will enable the business to continue to expand its presence in the community."

Caroline Morrier, Secretary-Treasurer, Les Ateliers de fabrication du Saguenay

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

