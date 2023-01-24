Montréal-based engineering training and research establishment receives $2M in financial assistance from CED.

Supporting and improving businesses' capacity for innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, took the opportunity, during a tour of the Centre for Characterization and Microscopy of Materials, to announce today, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, $2M in non–repayable support for Polytechnique Montréal.

CED's assistance is for the acquisition of a next-generation transmission electron microscope, which will make it possible to explore and characterize materials on a nanometric scale.

Polytechnique Montréal is located on the Université de Montréal campus and is among the largest engineering teaching and research universities in Canada. Located in its (CM)2 Centre for Characterization and Microscopy of Materials, the new microscope will be indispensable in understanding the physics of materials and will make it possible learn how their microstructure determines the performance of different components. It will provide opportunities for researchers and businesses in all engineering sectors to develop materials.

This new equipment will help improve businesses' capacity for innovation through technology transfers thanks to the many joint research projects conducted by the institution's researchers.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Helping businesses and SMEs grow and innovate so they can become more competitive and create good-quality jobs is a core priority for us. That is why we are giving our support to Polytechnique Montréal, a Montréal-based engineering training and research establishment that provides businesses with technology transfer services. By leveraging these innovative projects and prioritizing the adoption of cleaner energy processes, we are providing concrete assistance to businesses as they carve out a place for themselves in the economy of tomorrow. Congratulations to the entire Polytechnique Montréal team on the success of your institution, which is raising the profile of the Montréal region and sharing knowledge across the country and internationally."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"By investing in improved processes among businesses and SMEs through collaboration and diverse partnerships at Polytechnique Montréal, our government is following through on its commitments and enabling businesses grow and innovate. By helping businesses to become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are paving the way for the jobs of tomorrow."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We thank Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for this significant support, which will enable us to provide our researchers and their industrial partners with easy access to a cutting-edge device as yet unmatched in performance in Quebec, as well as indispensable scientific expertise to interpret the results. Thanks to our long tradition of collaborating with industry to conduct research, this powerful tool to develop materials will enable us to strengthen our collective capacity to innovate in this highly strategic field."

Maud Cohen, President, Polytechnique Montréal

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

