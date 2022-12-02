Montréal-based engineering training and research institution receives nearly $4M in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting and improving businesses' ability to innovate contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity today while visiting the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) to announce a non‑repayable contribution of $3.76M. This support will make it possible to acquire advanced equipment to improve businesses' capacity to innovate through technology transfer.

The ÉTS is a member of the Université du Québec network and is one of the largest teaching and research universities in engineering in Canada. The CED support will enable it to acquire new equipment, including a thermomechanical fatigue test bench, a scanning probe microscope, and a roboticized composite preforming cell. This equipment will make it possible to develop new manufacturing processes for high-performance materials with low environmental impact and strengthen the institution's research and development activities with SMEs in the aerospace sector.

The ÉTS trains one quarter of Quebec's engineers and ranks second in the number of engineering graduates at the undergraduate level in Canada. It subscribes to Engineers Canada's 30 by 30 initiative, which makes recruiting, retaining and supporting the professional development of women in engineering one of its priorities. The ÉTS is aiming for 30% of people in engineering to be women by 2030 and is well on its way to attaining this goal by the set timeline.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Equipping SMEs and guiding them in their efforts to innovate and become more competitive is one of our government's priorities. That is why we are providing our support to the ÉTS, a training and research institution in engineering here in Montréal that provides technology transfer services to businesses. By leveraging these innovative projects and fostering the adoption of cleaner energy processes, we are providing concrete assistance to businesses as they carve out a place for themselves in tomorrow's economy. Congratulations to the entire ÉTS team on your institution's success as it showcases not only the Montréal region, but the entire Canadian economy."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Through our government's financial support for the ÉTS, businesses and SMEs will be able to continue to work with the institution's researchers to innovate and consolidate their position in the industry and on the markets. This assistance, which is part of our economic recovery plan, will benefit the entire Montréal region and enable the Canadian economy to bounce back even stronger."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville‑Marie–Le Sud‑Ouest–Île‑des‑Sœurs and Minister of Crown‑Indigenous Relations

"The ÉTS is proud to drive the development of a more sustainable industry and economy. The advanced equipment acquired thanks to CED's funding will enable us to establish new research collaborations with our private partners, in particular to reduce fuel consumption by airplanes and make their components easier to recycle at the end of their lifecycle. There is a call for technologies to reshape the world in order to better meet ever-changing challenges and needs."

François Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer, École de technologie supérieure

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

