Government of Canada invests in innovation and growth by supporting Omy Laboratoires

QUEBEC CITY, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $250,000 for Omy Laboratoires. This CED support will enable it to develop and implement a marketing strategy beyond Canada's borders for its tailored cosmetic products.

Omy Laboratoires develops and manufactures personalized cosmetic skin-care products using its artificial intelligence-based skin analysis system. This system enables it to target clients' needs and provide tailored products, designed with the assistance of dermatologists. Its vegan products are formulated with 95% natural ingredients. This innovative, growing SME uses eco-friendly packaging and aims to reduce the use of packaging overall.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. Supporting innovative small businesses such as Omy Laboratoires is a priority for our government to help them grow and market their ideas. Omy's contribution to Québec's economic vitality is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spinoffs of its marketing project will be felt right across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada. All my congratulations to the Omy Laboratoires team!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are proud to count on CED's support to market our tailored products internationally. This project aims to penetrate the U.S. market using e-commerce and our artificial intelligence tool, which enables us to analyse skin at a distance and provide safe, effective products to consumers. With this assistance, our ambition is to showcase our Canadian innovations around the world and to position Canada as a leader in tailored cosmetic products."

Andrea Gomez, Executive Director, Omy Laboratoires

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions,[email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]