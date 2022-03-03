Nearly $40M for innovative green projects in Quebec: Amqui college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) receives $132,000 in financial assistance from CED.

AMQUI, QC, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Supporting innovation and the development of greener technologies and products is helping to boost economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $132,000 for SEREX. This support from CED will enable the CCTT to acquire specialized equipment for compression testing of packaging materials.

Through this acquisition, the Amqui CCTT will be able to text the mechanical properties of products manufactured from wood fibre and help implement projects with SMEs. The project will enable SEREX to strengthen its capacity for innovation and technology transfer and will lead to the creation of one job.

Founded in 1998, SEREX (Service de recherche et d'expertise en transformation des produits forestiers) specializes in forest product recovery, sustainable chemistry, biomass energy, and green building. The organization, which works with several forest and building material stakeholders, has supported several manufacturers in developing products made from sawmill waste and recycled wood.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint and are key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore of primordial importance to encourage businesses and organizations to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products in order to build a cleaner, more prosperous economy. The SEREX project will help reduce our ecological footprint, enhance our industries' competitiveness, and foster economic growth in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. All my congratulations to this CCTT and its team: Their efforts are helping to build healthier, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"CED's support will enable SEREX to acquire a test bench that can measure the load-bearing capacity of moulded handling pallets made from sawmill waste and other recycled materials. This unique equipment in Quebec strengthens SEREX's ability to support innovative businesses interested in having their waste materials integrated into a circular economy."

Patrick Dallain, Executive Director, SEREX

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place since the start of February. They confirm a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

in investments in over 20 innovative projects by businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

