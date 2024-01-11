WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains support economic growth.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $26.3 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for the Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Grain Terminal Expansion Project at Port Windsor.

The project will significantly increase its export capacity to global markets in Europe, the United States, and Latin America for agricultural production from southwestern Ontario farmers in Essex, Kent, Lambton, Middlesex and Elgin counties.

The project will include:

the construction of new grain drying equipment;

an expansion of grain storage capacity;

an expansion of shipping and receiving conveyor loading capacity; and

the development of an automated truck kiosk system to expedite complex traffic flows.

In addition to expanding infrastructure, the project aims to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Canadian grain exports. This will ensure their continued growth and successful reach into designated markets.

The project also aims to:

alleviate the current supply chain bottleneck at Windsor's grain terminal,

grain terminal, facilitate increased tonnage, and

enhance marine transportation for efficiency gains, while reducing emissions in grain transportation.

This will address issues such as idling trucks, waiting times for marine vessels to dock, and locomotives shuttling around railcars for temporary grain storage on-site.

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, promote economic growth and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"Our government's significant investment in the Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Grain Terminal Expansion Project is a concrete step to enhance our trade infrastructure. By increasing our export capacity at Port Windsor, we're helping our farmers get Canadian grain to international markets, which is good for economic growth and for global food security."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"This is the largest ever federal investment in Port Windsor, transforming our region into a true multi-modal transportation hub vital to growing industry, investment and jobs. From the battery plant to the Gordie Howe bridge, and the Ojibway National Urban Park, our federal government continues to make historic investments in Windsor-Essex that are driving the revival and prosperity of our region"

Irek Kusmierczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"The investment being made by the Government of Canada and ADM at Port Windsor will allow ADM to maintain and grow our operations. Improving the infrastructure and export loading capacity at our Export Grain Terminal and Oilseed Processing Facility which will improve our customer experience for grains and oilseeds produced by our farmer customers in Ontario and Canada and support global food security."

Kevin Wright

General Manager – Great Lakes Region

Country Manager for Canada

"This investment by the Government of Canada and Archer Daniels Midland Company Grain Terminal to the region's largest agricultural multi-modal hub at Port Windsor provides new and continuing markets for local and prairie farmers to export Canadian grains. It proves that marine is not only the right solution for the movement of products to and from their plant, but the greenest solution leading to reduced GHG's and reduced truck congestion on roads."

Steve Salmons

President and CEO of Port Windsor

Quick facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

Related product

National Trade Corridors Fund Backgrounder

