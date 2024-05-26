More than $800 million in funding will go to 24 science and research organizations across Canada

SURREY, BC, May 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, while visiting the Kids Brain Health Network' facility in Surrey, the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, highlighted the government's support for third-party science and research organizations through the Strategic Science Fund (SSF), including the investments in the work of the Kids Brain Health Network (KBHN) and the Community Circle on Scaling Business Innovation for Humanity.

As announced in December 2023, the SSF supports the work of 24 organizations, which were awarded through a new competitive, merit-based, and transparent process, informed by the advice of an independent expert review panel.

These organizations span Canada's science and research landscape and are making contributions in a range of crucial areas, including researching and developing health care solutions, supporting Indigenous inclusion and research, addressing climate change, supporting Arctic science and research, making advancements in emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, promoting STEM education among young people, and facilitating learning and training opportunities for post-secondary students.

Canada's scientists and researchers are working to solve some of the world's greatest challenges for the benefit of us all. Their innovations and discoveries are the foundation of Canadian economic growth and prosperity, as well as the health and well-being of people in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada has decided to invest $800 million in the SSF and will continue to make investments to boost research and innovation and ensure Canada remains a leader in innovation, research, and new technologies.

"Canada is renowned globally for its groundbreaking science and innovation. The Strategic Science Fund ensures Canada remains a leader in tackling some of the world's most challenging problems while also attracting the best talent and expertise. Our government embraces science, research, and evidence in policymaking, which leads to greater health outcomes and well-being for Canadians."

– The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services

"Science and research are the cornerstones of Canada's economic well-being and progress. Canada's researchers work to expand our understanding of the world, and they generate new ideas to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time. With this investment through the Strategic Science Fund, the Government of Canada is continuing its support for world-class, cutting-edge research and for those who work to inspire and train the next generation."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"By investing in health organizations through the Strategic Science Fund, we are advancing Canadian research and knowledge that will improve health outcomes across the country. This funding supports innovative medical treatments, advanced biotechnological applications, genomic science, regenerative medicine, and research into cancer and brain health. By deepening our understanding of health challenges and supporting science-based solutions, we are investing in the well-being of people in Canada."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

The creation of the Strategic Science Fund (SSF) was announced in Budget 2019 as a way to make federal investments in third-party science and research more effective by assessing applicants using a framework of principles for allocating federal funding.

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. In addition, Budget 2024 provides $825 million to increase support for master's, doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as $1.8 billion to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.

to increase support for master's, doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. Budget 2024 also includes investments in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

The next call for applications to the SSF is scheduled to take place in 2026–2027. Funding from the current competition will be disbursed from April 2024 to March 2029 , pending finalization of contribution agreements.

to , pending finalization of contribution agreements. The Kids Brain Health Network (KBHN) is one of the 24 selected organizations. KBHN is a national research network focus on kids' brain development and neurodevelopmental disabilities. KBHN can receive up to $17 million from the SSF.

from the SSF. Another selected organization is the Community Circle on Scaling Business Innovation for Humanity, which collaborates with Indigenous and rural communities to develop and implement innovative, sustainable solutions for water-health challenges through a unique, community-centric problem-solving methodology. The Circle is entitled to receiving up to $2.8 million in SSF funding.

