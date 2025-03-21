GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. For many seniors, staying connected and active in their community is a big part of that dignity. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP), the federal government funds pan-Canadian and community-based initiatives across Canada that create a significant impact for the social inclusion of seniors in their communities.

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Canada's Minister of Jobs and Families, announced up to $61.9 million over five years for up to 20 collective impact projects under the pan-Canadian stream of the 2023–24 NHSP call for concepts.

The call for concepts, which was launched in October 2023, was a two-step application process. In the first step, interested organizations had to submit a concept for a proposed collective impact initiative focused on the social inclusion of vulnerable seniors. Successful applicants were then invited to develop a full proposal as part of the second stage.

Selected organizations are eligible to receive between $1 million and $5 million for projects with a duration of four to five years.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's investments to strengthen support for older adults.

"By funding projects that bring together organizations from different sectors to collaborate on helping vulnerable seniors, we are ensuring that communities have tools to address the unique challenges they face and give them the dignity and respect they deserve. Today's investment in the New Horizons for Seniors Program is giving more projects across Canada the help they need to undertake this important work for seniors in their communities."

– Minister of Jobs and Families, Steven MacKinnon

Quick facts

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to provide funding to organizations to help ensure that seniors can benefit from, and contribute to, the quality of life in their communities.

The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream funds multi-year collective impact projects that use collaborative and innovative approaches to build community capacity and increase seniors' social inclusion.

The latest NHSP call for concepts for pan-Canadian initiatives ran from October 4, 2023 , to November 15, 2023 .

, to . NHSP pan-Canadian projects funded through the 2018–19 NHSP call for concepts have received more than $57 million.

