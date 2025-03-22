GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by the United States and other trading partners are unwarranted and unreasonable. They hurt Canadian workers and employers and pose a significant challenge to the Canadian economy.

While the Government's primary focus is on having these tariffs removed, it is equally important to help Canadian workers during a difficult and uncertain time. This is why yesterday, Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Jobs and Families, highlighted the Government's intention to introduce new temporary employment insurance (EI) measures to support Canadian workers whose jobs are impacted by the current economic uncertainty caused by these tariffs.

The temporary measures will be implemented through a pilot project and include:

Artificially boosting the regional unemployment rates used to determine access to and duration of EI benefits. The rate will be boosted by one percentage point in all EI regions, with no region seeing an unemployment rate of less than 7.1%. This temporary measure will reduce the hours required to qualify for regular benefits to no higher than 630 hours and increase the weeks of entitlement by up to four additional weeks. This measure will be in effect for three months.





Allowing claimants to receive EI benefits sooner by suspending the rules around treatment of severance, vacation, and other monies upon separation so that they do not need to be used up before claimants are able to start receiving EI benefits. This measure will be in effect for six months.





Waiving the waiting period so that workers will be able to receive benefits for the first week of unemployment, helping unemployed workers more easily adjust to a drop in income. All claimant types (regular, special, fishing) are eligible for this measure. This measure will be in effect for six months.

These measures are in addition to the EI Work-Sharing Program temporary flexibilities announced by the Government of Canada on March 7, 2025 to make it more accessible to workers and employers.

The Government of Canada also recognizes the important role of provinces and territories in their delivery of employment assistance and retraining for EI-eligible workers. The Minister looks forward to further discussions with provinces and territories on workforce development while also advancing labour mobility and foreign credential recognition.

Quotes

"Canadian workers have always shown resilience in the face of significant challenges, but the impact of tariffs and the resulting economic uncertainty are beyond their control. That's why the Government of Canada is acting swiftly to make changes to critical programs that protect Canadian jobs and workers and the Canadian economy."

– Minister of Jobs and Families, Steven MacKinnon

Quick facts

The EI program effectively functions as an economic stabilizer, including during economic downturns. The program also helps businesses prevent lay-offs and provides employment assistance and retraining for workers. In previous economic shock situations, temporary EI measures have been implemented to help improve access and adequacy of benefits, responding to the economic and labour market impacts of these events.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: John Fragos, Senior Communications Advisor & Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Job and Families, Steven MacKinnon, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]