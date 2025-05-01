OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres.

The Secretary-General congratulated the Prime Minister on his election. Prime Minister Carney emphasized Canada's relationship and shared history with the UN, and Canada's continued support of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The leaders also discussed a wide range of issues, including UN reform, climate finance, the security and humanitarian crises in Haiti, and the war in Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to strengthen this relationship and to stay in close contact.

