Over $1.7 million from CED, Canadian Heritage and ESDC to support the innovative project by this small, inhabited island in the Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine archipelago.

ÎLE D'ENTRÉE, QC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Canadian Heritage and Employment and Social Development Canada

The Government of Canada has granted a total of $1,784,533 in funding to the Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders (CAMI)—a non‑profit organization whose mission is to promote the Anglophone community of the Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine—for its project to transform a former school on Île d'Entrée into a multifunctional community centre.

The Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge; the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor; and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, made the announcement today.

The funding will be used for an Île d'Entrée revitalization project to rekindle the English‑speaking minority community's social and economic potential by converting an old school building into a multifunctional facility. A total estimated investment of $2,362,852 in the Entry Island Multifunctional Centre and Museum project will allow CAMI to develop infrastructure on the island that will serve both as a reception area for tourists and as community spaces, and to set up a museum and interpretation centre on the premises. Incorporating tourism and community functions is key to ensuring the centre's sustainability, given the low population density and the short duration of the tourist season on Île d'Entrée.

The Government of Canada has provided the following contributions for this project:

A total of $865,626 in non-repayable contributions was granted by CED under the Economic Development Initiative – Official Languages component of the Quebec Economic Development Program; of this amount, $323,863 was announced in July 2020 . An additional $541,763 was granted in January 2021 to counter rising costs in the construction sector. The cost of transporting materials to Île d'Entrée was also a factor in this increase.

in non-repayable contributions was granted by CED under the Economic Development Initiative – Official Languages component of the Quebec Economic Development Program; of this amount, was announced in . An additional was granted in to counter rising costs in the construction sector. The cost of transporting materials to Île d'Entrée was also a factor in this increase. An $818,907 non-repayable contribution from Canadian Heritage under the Official Languages Support Programs for four separate projects related to the new community centre: $601,388 for the multifunctional community centre; $130,000 to set up a museum in the same building as the new community centre; and $87,519 for two exhibition projects housed in the new museum.

non-repayable contribution from Canadian Heritage under the Official Languages Support Programs for four separate projects related to the new community centre: for the multifunctional community centre; to set up a museum in the same building as the new community centre; and for two exhibition projects housed in the new museum. Funding of $100,000 under the 2020‑2022 Small Projects Component – Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF). This funding is for essential infrastructure such as an accessible outdoor ramp, two accessible outdoor access doors, and two private accessible toilets. The EAF Small Projects Component supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects that improve accessibility, inclusion and safety in communities and workplaces. Under the EAF, eligible projects may receive a grant of up to $100,000 each.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support organizations such as CAMI. Community engagement is essential to the vitality of our regions, and this is especially true for our official language minority communities across the country. The Entry Island Multifunctional Centre and Museum project inaugurated today will not only help the wonderful Anglophone community on Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine to shine but will also be an important asset for the tourism experience the archipelago offers. Congratulations to everyone on this wonderful initiative!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The funding announced today demonstrates the willingness of our government to foster economic development and our renewed commitment to Canada's organizations and diverse communities. CED's funding for CAMI is excellent news for Île d'Entrée. With the help of the Government of Canada's investments to upgrade the museum's tourism experience, we are now ready to share Île d'Entrée's heritage with tourists from Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The inauguration of the Entry Island Multifunctional Centre and Museum marks an important milestone for the English‑speaking community of the Magdalen Islands. This new space will make it possible to offer services adapted to the needs of the community, while strengthening its cultural heritage. Our government will always be here to help our official language minority communities thrive, and I am really looking forward to seeing the meaningful and lasting impacts this project will generate in the Magdalen Islands."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"To build a Canada that is more inclusive for everyone, we absolutely must eliminate obstacles to accessibility for persons with disabilities. Once persons with disabilities are finally able to participate in the different aspects of our society, our communities, and our economy, the entire country benefits. I am especially proud of the various initiatives put into place by several organizations on the Magdalen Islands in recent years, which will enhance accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities on the archipelago. Whether they be for tourists or island residents, these projects show us once again the impact the Enabling Accessibility Fund can have on the living conditions of people with disabilities. These projects help us move forward together, towards a more inclusive Canada."

The Honorable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Thanks to the Government of Canada's contributions, we have implemented our project for the Multifunctional Centre. We have relocated our former exhibit and worked with a team of museologists to enhance and modernize it. We are very proud of the result, and we invite visitors to discover our new facilities."

Mike Vigneault, General Director, Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders

Quick facts

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, support organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, support organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. Funding has been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The QEDP aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities.

Canadian Heritage and its portfolio organizations play a vital role in the cultural, civic, and economic life of Canadians, supporting culture, the arts, heritage, official languages, and civic engagement, as well as initiatives related to Indigenous languages and culture, youth and sports.

The funding provided by Canadian Heritage comes from the Community Spaces Fund and the Community Life component of the Development of Official‑Language Communities Program, which aims to foster the vitality of Canada's English and French linguistic minority communities and support their development.

English and French linguistic minority communities and support their development. The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a federal grants and contributions program that funds infrastructure projects across Canada with the aim of improving the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. Over 7200 projects have received funding under the Enabling Accessibility Fund since it was launched in 2007, thereby helping thousands of Canadians access programs, services, and job opportunities in their communities.

Stay connected

CED on social media:

Canadian Heritage on social media:

ESDC on social media:

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Sources: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Tara Beauport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel: 514-283-7443, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]