YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in Canada's communities isn't just about building infrastructure, it's about building connections to other communities, to markets, and to Canadians.

The Government of Canada is investing in Canada's communities to make sure they have the infrastructure they need to grow. Today, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $25 million for the construction of an all-season road in the Northwest Territories. This investment, provided to NorZinc Ltd. under the National Trade Corridors Fund, will support the movement of goods to the local communities by providing year-round transportation access to surrounding areas.

The construction of the all-season road from Liard Highway 7 to the Prairie Creek mine site is expected to:

Provide year-round transportation access to the Prairie Creek mine site, national park areas and Indigenous traditional territories;

Facilitate production at the Prairie Creek mine and the transportation of critical minerals from the mine to international markets, which has the potential to contribute an estimated $8 billion in revenue for Canada and the Government of Northwest Territories over the next 20 years;

Increase access to tourism and eco-tourism in the Nahanni Park Nature Reserve

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's infrastructure, promote economic growth and enhance opportunities for businesses to expand into international markets.

This collaboration represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"This isn't just about building infrastructure, it's about building connections—to communities, to markets, and to Canadians. By enhancing transportation access, we're making life cost less for all Canadians."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"This new all-season road will unlock many benefits for local and Indigenous communities, making it easier to move goods, and opening up access to the Nahanni Park Nature Reserve. "

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"NorZinc is thankful and appreciative of the National Trade Corridors Funding to help build the All-Season Access Road to the Prairie Creek Project. This road will aid the Prairie Creek Mine to deliver an expected $8 billion of metal supply, including high-grade zinc concentrate, generating new economic activity within Canada's borders, supporting Canada's efforts in enhancing a more resilient, transparent, reliable and integrated supply chain of critical metals. This funding will also be transformative for our First Nation partners in the North through increased economic activity leading to the creation of jobs, the development of new transportation infrastructure, and better services for the people who live and work in this northern and remote region."

Robin Bienenstock

Executive Chair, NorZinc Ltd.

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects since 2017.

. A total of has been committed to projects since 2017. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

