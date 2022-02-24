CED has granted $3M in financial assistance to Centre de traitement de la biomasse de la Montérégie. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

SAINT-PIE, QC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity to announce this funding during her visit to the business today.

The Centre de traitement de la biomasse de la Montérégie (CTBM) specializes in managing and processing liquid and semi-liquid organic waste from the agri-food and commercial industries. The CTBM launched a large-scale project over five years ago to transform its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. The business now recovers the waste it treats, transforming it into biogas, biofertilizers, and ammonium sulfate.

To support the CTBM in this project that is promising for the future, CED granted it a repayable contribution of $3M. Through this Government of Canada assistance, the CTBM has been able to add new recovery processes, increasing its on-site treatment capacity.

The CTBM's process now includes biomethanization facilities, two high-performance composters, a dryer, and all related equipment required for such processing. The business has thus become an organic waste treatment and recovery centre that is unique in Quebec, offering cutting-edge technologies adapted to market needs. The project has led to the creation of eight jobs.

"Our government is making concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other things, we are investing strategically in clean technologies to create quality jobs and stimulate the economy of today and tomorrow. It is by helping businesses such as the Centre de traitement de la biomasse de la Montérégie to become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation for technological development that Canada will rank among the most innovative countries in the world."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"The financial contribution received from CED has helped the CTBM develop its innovative project. The new process established at the centre makes it possible to propose ecologically responsible approaches that optimize organic waste recovery, while also driving our service offering forward."

Benoît Paré, President and Chief Operating Officer, CTBM

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will take place in the coming weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

