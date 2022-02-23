CED grants $304,000 in financial assistance to recapped tire factory in Rimouski. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

RIMOUSKI, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced Government of Canada financial support for Rimouski SME Techno-Pneu, which produces more eco-friendly tires.

The manufacturing business specializes in producing recapped and retreaded tires. It provides eco‑conscious consumers with an alternative to traditional tires by marketing a clean product that reduces fossil fuel consumption. The business includes a distribution centre for new tires, a retreading factory for heavy vehicle tires, and an ultramodern tire recapping factory.

To support Centre Techno-Pneu inc. in its growth, CED is granting the business a repayable contribution of $304,000. The Government of Canada assistance will enable the business to purchase and install production equipment such as new presses and new moulds. It will thus be able to enhance its productivity and increase its production capacity.

This contribution is part of a major investment project by the business totalling nearly $4M that also aims to improve the distribution of its products in the province. Techno-Pneu will thus become the largest tire distribution centre in the Est-du-Québec area.

Quotes

"Our government is making concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other things, we are investing strategically in clean technologies to create jobs and stimulate the economy. By helping businesses such as Centre Techno-Pneu become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"Techno-Pneu inc. is enthusiastic about increasing its range of recapped tires by manufacturing new sizes and models adapted to market demand. Techno-Pneu's recapped tires are the most eco‑friendly on the car and truck market. CED's support is enabling us to develop our factory more quickly and efficiently."

Jean-François Marquis, Vice-President, Centre Techno-Pneu inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will take place in the coming weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

