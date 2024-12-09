KANATA, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building safer communities. Road safety programs help protect Canadians by reducing the number of collisions, injuries, and fatalities on our roads.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, accompanied by Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, announced 35 new projects across Canada that will receive funding through the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program.

The Program will provide $14.6 million to fund road safety projects that focus on driver assistance systems, alcohol and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, winter road conditions, speeding, as well as young drivers and vulnerable road users.

Examples of key projects include:

Researching how drivers interact with driver assistance systems in autonomous vehicles

Demonstrating how sensors can generate safety messages to alert drivers about nearby unsafe driving behaviour

Collecting new data on drug and alcohol-impaired driving

Testing a zero-emission autonomous shuttle that can help shape future policies

Enhancing advanced driver assistance technology to mitigate collisions

The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program directly supports Canada's national road safety priorities. Since 2019, it has funded 119 different road safety projects. A list of all successful program projects, including those from previous years, is available online.

Quotes

"Since 2019, the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program has delivered real results for Canadians. Road safety initiatives, like the ones we are funding today, are making our roads and communities even safer."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"Keeping our roads safe means keeping our families and communities safe. The Kanata North Business Association and its partners are leading the way by testing a zero-emission autonomous shuttle right here in Canada's largest technology park. This project not only uses homegrown technology to connect our community but will help shape the rules for safe autonomous vehicles across the country."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

"This program's project empowers the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) to advance from our previous work on low-speed autonomous shuttle trials to launching a higher-speed automated commercial vehicle. Safety is our top priority. Initial tests will take place at Area X.O's private, secure site before transitioning to public roads in the Kanata North Tech Park. The year-round trial will cover all four seasons and explore sustainable and accessible transportation solutions."

Kelly Daize

Executive Director, Kanata North Business Association

Quick facts

The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program funds projects to help create tools that address road safety challenges. The program provides funding to government and non-governmental organizations to support road safety initiatives tackling issues like impaired driving, driver training, distracted driving, advanced driver assistance technologies, and connected autonomous vehicles.

Through the existing Road Safety Transfer Payment Program, Transport Canada provides annual contributions to the provinces, territories, and the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators to support the implementation of the National Safety Code standards. These contributions also support the management of the national Instructor Training and Certification program. Budget 2019 bolstered these efforts by adding additional funding through the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program, which is now funded until 2026.

Funding for the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment program for 2024-2025 is $7 .5 million, with the same amount allocated for 2025-2026.

.5 million, with the same amount allocated for 2025-2026. Combined, the existing and the enhanced programs provide $40.4 million over three years, dedicated to improving road safety in Canada .

