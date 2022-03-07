Government of Canada invests in a new Port of Halifax container facility to improve trade

HALIFAX, NS, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's trade corridors, which helps to grow our economy, ensure its recovery, as well as create good, middle-class jobs.



Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment to build a new marine container examination facility within the Port of Halifax. The new facility will replace the existing off-site facility, significantly reducing inspection turn-around times, reducing Port congestion, and improving the efficiency, safety, security and operations for the Canada Border Services Agency.

The Government of Canada will invest $7 million in the project under the National Trade Corridors Fund and Halifax Port Authority will contribute $8 million, for a total investment of $15 million towards the project.

This facility will improve container production rates while decreasing wait times for designated container inspections. The project will allow continued growth for the Halifax Port Authority and increase supply chain effectiveness, which will enable Canadian businesses to compete and grow in international markets. Additional benefits include the reduction of container truck traffic and pollution in downtown Halifax.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets and trade more efficiently with international partners.

Quotes

"The funding of the Port of Halifax's marine container examination facility is an example of an excellent investment for business, Halifax, the environment, and the Government of Canada. With one project, we can increase inspection efficiencies for business and federal agencies, reduce traffic congestion and reduce pollution for the residents of Halifax."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport



"Today's announcement is a good example of how the Canada Border Services Agency, along with partners such as the Halifax Port Authority, continues to modernize border services while keeping our country safe and supporting Canadian businesses."

The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino

Minister of Public Safety

"The Port of Halifax has been seriously challenged by the pandemic. This important infrastructure investment comes at the exact right moment as we set our sights on the future prosperity of our port, our local economy, and our people. The new container examination facility will improve efficiency of our port, reduce traffic congestion on our streets, and help cut emissions."

Andy Fillmore

Member of Parliament for Halifax and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This important investment in the Port of Halifax facilitates increased trade by improving the flow of container cargo to and from the container terminals and the new marine container examination facility. This will help to improve the port's ability to safely and efficiently grow trade through our international gateway in a sustainable manner."

Capt. Allan Gray

President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority

Quick Facts



The National Trade Corridors Fund ensures that Canada's transportation system is well-positioned to attract further private-sector investment; reduces barriers to trade; and helps businesses grow, create jobs, and remains competitive through the pandemic recovery period.





transportation system is well-positioned to attract further private-sector investment; reduces barriers to trade; and helps businesses grow, create jobs, and remains competitive through the pandemic recovery period. Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.





delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to roads, rail, air and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system.





over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across Canada . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade.





for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity in Canada . It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects.

