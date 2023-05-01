Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As we recognize the beginning of Mental Health Week 2023, we remain committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly individuals from 2SLGBTQI+ communities who already face disproportionate challenges to their mental health due to discrimination and social exclusion.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $2.8 million in funding to the Community-Based Research Centre (CBRC). With this funding, CBRC is delivering "Investigaytors," a 2SLGBTQI+ focussed community-based health leadership program that fosters important resources for good mental health, including mental health literacy, social connection and problem-solving skills. In addition to reaching 13,000 2SLGBTQI+ individuals through this project, CBRC is also developing and mobilizing 2SLGBTQI+ mental health resources to increase the knowledge and capacity of 11,000 stakeholders, including health care providers and policymakers, to design and deliver culturally competent and safe care for 2SLGBTQI+ populations.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's investments in Budget 2023, including our plan to invest nearly $200 billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services. We will continue to do whatever it takes to provide all Canadians with the mental health and substance use supports they need, whenever and wherever they need them.

"Our government recognizes the importance of supporting the mental health and substance use needs 2SLGBTQIA+ communities who already face disproportionate challenges to their mental health. As we work to improve Canada's universal health care system, today's funding will enable more people with lived and living experience, front-line workers and experts to support the mental health and well-being of thousands more 2SLGBTQI+ individuals from coast to coast to coast."

"For many 2SLGBTQI+ people, being able to access safe spaces or affirming support can make a world of difference in terms of our mental health. With the rise in anti-trans and queer hate, and the pandemic's ongoing impact on community services and spaces, it is critical that the 2SLGBTQI+ community sector is better equipped to respond to the unique mental health needs in our communities. This funding is an important step towards ensuring that 2SLGBTQIA+ communities across Canada are able to meet this challenge."

This announcement is part of a $100 million investment provided in Budget 2021 to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include youth, seniors, First Nations, Inuit and Métis, Black and other racialized people in Canada , front line and other essential workers, and others whose mental health has been, and continues to be especially impacted by the pandemic.

Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for well-being and can help reduce demands on the health care system.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the mental health of people in Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals.

