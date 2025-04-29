OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Following the Prime Minister's meeting with the President in Paris last month, the two leaders discussed their ongoing work to deepen defence and commercial ties between their nations. They agreed to remain in close contact.

