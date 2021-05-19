OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - From traveling to medical appointments, getting goods to market, distributing PPE and medical supplies, or delivering vaccines, Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services, more so during this Covid-19 pandemic, including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at airports in Alberta.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the Government of Canada will provide over $20 million to the following Alberta airports for safety-related projects:

Fort Chipewyan

Rehabilitation of airside pavement - $11,021,416

Grande Prairie

Replacement of generator and airport signage - $612,871

Replacement of sand storage shed - $134,680

Lethbridge

Rehabilitation of airfield pavement - $7,379,719

Lloydminster

Purchase of a de-icing trailer - $105,000

Medicine Hat

Rehabilitation of airfield electrical system - $957,241

For 2021-2022, Transport Canada has allocated ACAP funding to 63 airports for 86 safety-related projects, including runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife fencing.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.1 billion for 1,088 projects at 199 airports across the country.

Quotes

"We know how vital airports are to urban centres and remote communities. The investment our government is making will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents, many of whom depend on their local airports not only for personal travel and business, but also for community resupply of essential goods and access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres. This is part of how we build stronger more resilient and inclusive communities across Canada."

The Honourable Jim Carr

Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"Our Government recognizes that airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities, and local airport workers. In addition to supporting personal travel, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada. This is more important than ever as we work towards reopening our economies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement (FES) 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. As well, the FES announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airport System (NAS) airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The eligible NAS airports are: Gander ; Charlottetown ; Saint John ; Fredericton ; Moncton ; Thunder Bay ; London ; and Prince George .

Associated Links

