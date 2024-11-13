Government of Canada investing in 1500 construction workers

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is facing an ongoing need for skilled trades workers, particularly in construction, where demand has surged to support infrastructure, housing and industrial projects. Labour shortages in this sector are impacting growth, highlighting the importance of having enough skilled tradespeople to keep pace with Canada's expanding economy. To address these needs, the Government of Canada is investing in 1500 internationally trained professionals, to help them join Canada's skilled trades workforce.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced $9,023,177 in funding for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Canadian District (UBC). This investment, made through the Foreign Credential Recognition (FCR) Program, will support the UBC Bridge to Red Seal project, which aims to support 1,500 internationally trained skilled workers.

The project will help participants obtain Red Seal certification in trades such as carpentry, welding and industrial mechanics (millwrights) by:

developing specialized assessment tools to evaluate work experience;

designing specialized curriculum to bridge gaps in theoretical knowledge and support language acquisition, specifically focused on safety and technical terms in the trades; and

assisting workers in navigating provincial trades organizations to gain recognition for their hours and credentials, preparing them to challenge the interprovincial Red Seal exam.

Budget 2024 provided an additional $50 million over two years, starting in 2024–2025, for the FCR Program, with a focus on residential construction and health care. This builds on Budget 2022 investments of $115 million over five years, starting in 2022–2023, and $30 million ongoing for the Program. By supporting internationally trained tradespeople in the FCR process, the Government of Canada is helping to build a diverse and qualified workforce that meets the growing demands of this essential sector.

The FCR Program supports the labour market integration of internationally trained professionals by providing funding to provinces and territories, regulatory authorities and other organizations to make FCR processes faster and more efficient; providing loans and support services to help skilled newcomers through the FCR process; and providing employment supports (such as work placements, wage subsidies, training, mentoring and coaching) to help skilled newcomers gain Canadian work experience in their field of study.

Projects like UBC Bridge to Red Seal contribute to Canada's economy by supporting internationally trained professionals and helping them to gain employment at a level in line with their education and training; addressing immediate labour needs; and supporting the long-term sustainability of the workforce.

"It takes skilled trades workers to build the homes we need, connect our communities, and bring economic prosperity to our provinces. That's why today we're investing $9 million in funding to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Canadian District's Bridge to Red Seal Program. This will help put more than 1500 internationally trained professionals to work building the homes, infrastructure and projects Canadians need and expect."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"As a country, we need to ensure that more skilled tradespeople enter the workforce to build the homes, hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure that Canadians rely on. At the Carpenters' Union, we know it is especially important to attract and retain individuals that have prior construction experience. Our UBC Bridge to Red Seal Program will support internationally trained workers by providing prior learning assessments, hands-on training and language supports to assist them in getting their foreign credentials recognized and receiving their Red Seal accreditation. This program will improve economic outcomes for over 1,000 newcomers, while simultaneously helping Canada meet its labour supply challenges."

– Jason Rowe, Vice President, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Canadian District

Canada's construction industry is experiencing significant labour shortages, with high demand for skilled tradespeople to support housing, infrastructure and industrial projects across the country.





construction industry is experiencing significant labour shortages, with high demand for skilled tradespeople to support housing, infrastructure and industrial projects across the country. To address Canada's housing needs, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has estimated that nearly 6 million additional homes must be built by 2030 to restore housing affordability. This underscores the need for a robust and skilled construction workforce.





housing needs, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has estimated that nearly 6 million additional homes must be built by 2030 to restore housing affordability. This underscores the need for a robust and skilled construction workforce. Budget 2024 invested $50 million over two years in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program, focusing on sectors like residential construction to accelerate the integration of skilled trades workers.





over two years in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program, focusing on sectors like residential construction to accelerate the integration of skilled trades workers. With Canada expecting 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, it is essential to support internationally trained professionals, including those already in Canada , to gain employment commensurate with their education and training. Foreign Credential Recognition Program projects support internationally trained professionals directly to help them successfully integrate into Canada's labour market.





expecting 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, it is essential to support internationally trained professionals, including those already in , to gain employment commensurate with their education and training. Foreign Credential Recognition Program projects support internationally trained professionals directly to help them successfully integrate into labour market. In September 2024 , the national average unemployment rate was 6.5%, highlighting the ongoing need for initiatives that support employment and skill-building across Canada , especially in high-demand sectors like construction.





, the national average unemployment rate was 6.5%, highlighting the ongoing need for initiatives that support employment and skill-building across , especially in high-demand sectors like construction. Discussions at the recent workforce summit highlighted the critical role of skilled trades in driving economic growth, as well as the necessity for streamlined credential recognition processes to ensure that internationally trained professionals can swiftly enter the labour market and meet the urgent demand in the construction industry.

