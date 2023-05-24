GATINEAU, QC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 6.2 million Canadians have a disability, which may be permanent or temporary, visible or invisible. The Government of Canada continuously advocates for accessibility and the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of Canadian society by working closely with the disability community, stakeholders, all levels of government and international partners.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, opened the second annual Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion. The congress will run from May 24 to 26, 2023, under the theme "Inclusion from the Start: From Possibilities to Practice." Focus on this theme will continue during National AccessAbility Week 2023, which will take place from May 28 to June 4, 2023.

The congress is accessible, virtual, interactive, free and open to all. It provides networking opportunities and includes numerous panel discussions and conversations on important issues key to advancing accessibility and disability inclusion in Canada. There will also be an accessibility innovation showcase and celebrations of Canadian artists with disabilities and of athletes from the Special Olympics.

The third day of the congress (May 26) will consist of a virtual career fair for persons with disabilities, which will feature some of Canada's most diverse and inclusive employers on the lookout for talent. The career fair will provide a unique opportunity for persons with disabilities to explore interesting employment possibilities.

All Canadians are encouraged to visit the Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion 2023 webpage to register or to obtain more information.

"The Congress is an opportunity to put disability inclusion into practice. Important conversations will be held over the next three days with individuals and organizations from the disability community on issues identified as priorities by the disability community. For us to continue building a barrier-free Canada, it is critical that we continue to share ideas, concepts and plans for innovating. Together, we can put these possibilities into practice."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

In 2022, Employment and Social Development Canada hosted the inaugural Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion, which was attended by over 2,900 participants.

National AccessAbility Week is a formally legislated week under the Accessible Canada Act . It is championed by the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and provides an opportunity to:

. It is championed by the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and provides an opportunity to: celebrate the valuable contributions and leadership of Canadians with disabilities;

highlight the work of people, organizations and communities that are removing barriers; and

reflect on ongoing efforts to make Canada more accessible and inclusive.

