Government of Canada hosting the third annual Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion, kickstarting National AccessAbility Week 2024

GATINEAU, QC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 1 in 4 Canadians aged 15 years and older have one or more disabilities that limit them in their daily activities. Since achieving the significant milestone of passing the Accessible Canada Act, the Government of Canada has been fully engaged in creating a barrier-free country and ensuring the full participation of all Canadians in society, including persons with disabilities.

On May 23, 2024, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, will open the third annual Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion. This year, the theme is "Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All", highlighting the need for collective efforts from all sectors and levels of society to realize a barrier-free Canada by 2040. The Congress will also kickstart nationwide celebrations for National AccessAbility Week 2024, under the same theme.

The Congress is accessible, virtual, free and open to all. In the true spirit of Nothing Without Us, it provides an opportunity for persons with disabilities, disability organizations, public and private organizations, academics, innovators, and thought leaders to share their insights and best practices to help shape accessible and inclusive communities and workplaces. Panel discussions will focus on the progress of the Accessible Canada Act, inclusively built environments and accessible employment, while Prasanna Ranganathan, founding board member of the Disability Screen Office, will deliver a keynote address. Celebrations of Canadian athletes and artists with disabilities will also be featured throughout the day.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion webpage to register or to obtain more information.

"We've come a long way since the Accessible Canada Act came into force five years ago, and the progress we've made so far is because we have been deliberate and persistent in making the choice of inclusion and accessibility. I look forward to the important conversations that will take place during both the Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion and National AccessAbility Week across the country. It is incumbent upon all of us, as leaders, as advocates, and truly as Canadians, to work to build a fairer, more inclusive and accessible country for all, and for generations to come.''

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

The Accessible Canada Act came into force in July 2019 . It was developed following inclusive and accessible federal consultations with the disability community. It established a framework to make Canada barrier-free through the proactive identification, removal, and prevention of barriers.

came into force in . It was developed following inclusive and accessible federal consultations with the disability community. It established a framework to make barrier-free through the proactive identification, removal, and prevention of barriers. National AccessAbility Week is a formally legislated week under the Accessible Canada Act . It is championed by the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and provides an opportunity to:

. It is championed by the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and provides an opportunity to: celebrate the valuable contributions and leadership of Canadians with disabilities;



highlight the work of people, organizations and communities that are removing barriers; and



reflect on ongoing efforts to become a more accessible and disability inclusive Canada

In 2023, over 3,000 participants registered for the second annual Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion hosted by Employment and Social Development Canada.

Canada's first-ever National Air Accessibility Summit was held on May 9, 2024 . The Summit brought together representatives from the disability community, the airline industry and government organizations to identify concrete solutions that would make air travel accessible for all Canadians.

first-ever National Air Accessibility Summit was held on . The Summit brought together representatives from the disability community, the airline industry and government organizations to identify concrete solutions that would make air travel accessible for all Canadians. Budget 2024 proposes key measures to support persons with disabilities including investments to: launch a new Canada Disability Benefit; expand the disability supports deduction; ensure access to essential drugs and medical devices; create a new Youth Mental Health Fund; and improve recruitment and assessment processes for persons with disabilities through the Federal Internship Program for Canadians with Disabilities.

