THUNDER BAY, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is creating up to 6,000 more Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) opportunities to help build a strong Canadian economy and secure good jobs for youth. CSJ provides a first job experience for Canadian youth that can help shape their future education, training, and career choices.

While CSJ was on track to create 70,000 jobs for youth this summer, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, today announced up to 6,000 more Canada Summer Jobs opportunities. This will unlock new opportunities for Canadian youth and help our country build the strongest economy in the G7.

The Minister made the announcement during a visit to Wataynikaneyap Power's head office on Fort William First Nation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Wataynikaneyap Power is leading the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project, which is a partnership of 24 First Nations working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel. The organization has already hired an electrical engineering technologist thanks to funding from the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The 2025 Canada Summer Jobs hiring period is well underway in communities across Canada. From now until July 21, 2025, young job seekers between the ages of 15 and 30 can find local job opportunities on the Job Bank website and mobile app. Youth can apply for summer jobs in fields that interest them, such as the recreation sector, the food industry and marketing and tourism. Jobs are also available in a variety of high-demand and growing fields, including housing construction and environmental protection.

Quotes

We've added up to 6,000 more summer jobs this year – bringing the total to 76,000 across the country. The Canada Summer Jobs program helps young people get meaningful, paid work experience that builds skills, confidence, and connections. It also gives small businesses and not-for-profit organizations the staff they need to grow and serve their communities through the busy summer months. This is a smart investment in our economy and in the next generation of leaders – because when young people get a strong start, all of Canada benefits."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The Government is taking action to support more young people through the Canada Summer Jobs program. A good summer job not only provides valuable work experience, but also helps to build confidence and self-esteem. I invite all young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30 to go to Job Bank and look for Canada Summer Jobs opportunities in their community."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State for Children and Youth

"Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by 24 First Nations, with a goal of 100% ownership in 25 years; a goal which is supported by the partner, Fortis Inc. Capacity-building, including employment and workforce development, is part of this vision. There is a huge need to recruit and retain professionals and create a stronger workforce in many sectors. A strong commitment will be needed to achieve this. We appreciate the Canada Summer Jobs program funding that has assisted Wataynikaneyap Power in hiring five students since 2022. Our Peoples' vision is to create hope and opportunities for our youth while following Wataynikaneyap Power's Guiding Principles."

– Margaret Kenequanash, CEO, Wataynikaneyap Power

Quick facts

Since 2019, Canada Summer Jobs has supported employers by funding more than 460,000 job opportunities for youth, and in 2024, the program surpassed its 70,000 jobs target, with 71,200 jobs supported.

Canada Summer Jobs is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and is part of a wide variety of programs offered by the Government of Canada to help youth gain the skills, education and work experience they need to successfully transition into the workforce.

is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and is part of a wide variety of programs offered by the Government of to help youth gain the skills, education and work experience they need to successfully transition into the workforce. In Budget 2024, the Government committed to help youth in Canada through a $351.2 million investment to support 90,000 youth work experiences and employment support opportunities in 2025-26. These investments included:

through a investment to support 90,000 youth work experiences and employment support opportunities in 2025-26. These investments included: $200 .5 million in 2025–26 for Canada Summer Jobs, to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction; and

.5 million in 2025–26 for Canada Summer Jobs, to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction; and

$150 .7 million in 2025–26 for the YESS Program, to provide job placements and employment supports to youth in a variety of sectors, such as STEM, housing and digital technology.

.7 million in 2025–26 for the YESS Program, to provide job placements and employment supports to youth in a variety of sectors, such as STEM, housing and digital technology. Today's announcement of additional job opportunities is the result of an additional $25 million reallocation of funding from within ESDC in response to youth employment needs.

reallocation of funding from within ESDC in response to youth employment needs. An independent audit of Canada Summer Jobs by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada found that youth who participate in the program benefit from better long-term earnings than non-participants.

found that youth who participate in the program benefit from better long-term earnings than non-participants. In a survey of Canada Summer Jobs youth participants for 2024, 92% of respondents reported having gained confidence in multiple skills needed for future employment. Additionally, 85% of respondents indicated that they were optimistic about their future employment prospects.

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada Summer Jobs 2025

Associated links

Canada Summer Jobs

Job Bank (Young Canadians)

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]