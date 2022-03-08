Government of Canada highlights projects to help break down barriers to employment for Indigenous women

GATINEAU, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength. The Government of Canada is working to create more diverse, inclusive and respectful work environments where all Canadians have a fair and equal chance to reach their full potential.

To mark International Women's Day, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., highlighted today two projects that aim to remove barriers to employment for Indigenous women.

First, the Native Women's Association of Canada has received $386,562 to launch the project Addressing Systemic Barriers to Indigenous Women with disabilities' Economic Security. By building employers' capacity, the project aims to improve representation of Indigenous women, Two-Spirit and gender diverse persons with disabilities in areas of low representation in federally regulated workplaces. Through various mechanisms, such as training and a best practices guide, the Association will increase knowledge of common barriers faced by these Canadians and their needs.

Second, the Women in Leadership Foundation has received $273,676 for the Indigenous Leadership Circle project, which aims to explore the barriers that contribute to the under-representation of Indigenous women in senior management positions in federally regulated workplaces. Through respectful engagement with Indigenous and non-Indigenous women, employers and communities, the Foundation is building processes, policies and tools to support Indigenous women reaching their full potential in the workforce.

Funded through the Workplace Opportunities: Removing Barriers to Equity program, these projects will help break down barriers to equal representation in the workplace and create a more vibrant and diverse workforce that empowers everyone to be part of Canada's economic recovery.

Quotes

"Representation matters, but Indigenous women still face barriers to employment. We can make federally regulated workplaces more representative, inclusive and fair. Ultimately, it will help businesses succeed. Because when you include everyone, you get the best."

–Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.,

"When Indigenous women are represented at the table, we get a broader diversity of voices and more equitable outcomes for everyone. This also means creating more inclusive workplaces, while tackling systemic barriers. We will continue taking deliberate and collaborative action to achieve lasting gender equality."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Indigenous women want to work. We want good jobs that will put a roof over our heads and food on our tables. But social factors and, in some cases, overt racism deny too many of us those opportunities. So we commend the Minister of Labour today, on International Women's Day, taking much needed steps to remove barriers to employment by supporting a program that will allow us to help Indigenous women take their rightful place in the workforce."

– Lynne Groulx, Chief Executive Officer, Native Women's Association of Canada

"The Women in Leadership Foundation is thankful for all the stakeholders that have come together to contribute, and support our Indigenous Leadership Circle project. Together we can participate in meaningful reconciliation, bridge barriers and further advance workplace opportunities for Indigenous women in leadership roles."

– Maya Kanigan, President and Founder, Women in Leadership Foundation

