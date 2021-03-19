Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $250,000 to help Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette and Services mécanique fabrication to grow and innovate.

LANORAIE, QC, March 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a significant role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges causes by COVID-19. Several measures have been put into place by the Government of Canada in recent months to boost SMEs through the pandemic, but its support was very real before the crisis as it honoured its commitments to stimulate growth, innovation and exports.

With this in mind, Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced CED support for two Lanaudière businesses, Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette and Services mécanique fabrication. The Government of Canada assistance focuses more specifically on the fitting out and acquisition of equipment to increase productivity, while also leading to the creation of eight jobs.

Supporting the growth of manufacturing SMEs through the acquisition of new, better-performing equipment

Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette inc. is a leader in manufacturing and installing aluminum ramps in Quebec. Created in 2006, this family-run SME specializes in manufacturing structural and decorative aluminum products for residential buildings. More specifically, it produces railings (including models with tempered glass), stair stringers, aluminum and fibreglass steps, balconies, columns, turrets, structures and awnings. The business rounds out its activities by offering door and window installations in the residential sector.

The $150,000 repayable contribution granted by CED has enabled the business to acquire a new building, refit its facilities and acquire and install new production equipment, including digital bending and stamping machines, moulds, compressors and a forklift. This project has led to the creation of five jobs.

Services mécanique fabrication inc., a business founded in 2015 by a young entrepreneur, specializes in machining precision parts and productions of all kinds. More specifically, the SME, which today counts 11 employees, completes general machining work and offers industrial mechanics, equipment design, soldering, mounting and tailored manufacturing services. It also proposes mobile services to be able to intervene directly and quickly with clients, in addition to serving local prime contractors.

The $100,000 repayable contribution granted by CED has enabled Services mécanique fabrication to acquire and install production equipment including a large-scale milling machine and digital control tower, as well as tooling. It has enabled the creation of three jobs.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, in addition to providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to the Lanaudière region's manufacturing businesses. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

"Companies such as Services mécanique fabrication and Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette illustrate entrepreneurs' willingness to carve out a well-established place for themselves in the regional economy. Supporting businesses that leverage innovation to grow, prosper and create good jobs is at the heart of the Government of Canada's action. Here in the Lanaudière region, and right across the country, these businesses can count on us to assist them in their development and to better equip them to face the current crisis."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to Government of Canada support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.





, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. The funds for Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, while the funds for Services mécanique fabrication have been granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program.





have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, while the funds for Services mécanique fabrication have been granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

